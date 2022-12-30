NLL Week 5 Preview

A slightly quiet holiday weekend awaits the professional indoor box league.

Halifax vs. Buffalo

How long with the Connor Fields shadow will linger over Buffalo? The Bandits are 1-1. They’ve scored 10 goals in a loss and 11 goals in a win. Fields has 25 points in three games which is good first in the league. (Rochester is one of the few teams that has played three games.)

The good news for sports fans is that Tehoka Nanticoke has increased touches. Last season, he provided depth scoring and highlight reel goals. In 2022, he’s leading the Bandits in goals scored and still showing up on social media.

San Diego vs. Calgary

The MonStars line take their talents up north later tonight.

Calgary knows to do a tribute video to Curtis Dickson, right? He’s scored 9 goals on 28 shots in two games for the undefeated Seals. We have him penciled in the righty attack spot for Team Canada this summer.

What does the lay off do for the timing of San Diego’s offense? Do they need a few more games to achieve optimal chemistry? Perhaps, they already reached their final form in the fourth quarter and overtime period against the Rush. God help the league if an 8 goal quarter becomes the norm.

Panther City vs. Saskatchewan

The second youngest franchise in the league is off to a 2-1 start thanks to back to back games against the expansion Sin City Pups. But, they only won one quarter against the defending champs in their last game.

The Rush meanwhile have only played two games and they haven’t played since December 9th, an unmitigated disaster against San Diego. Are the Rush the team that crushed the Mammoth 18-6 or the team that gave up an 9-2 run to the Seals?

Still can’t believe that Massachusetts native and Hopkins defender Pat Foley doesn’t have a PLL roster spot. He logs serious minutes for PCLC.

