NLL Week 6 Preview

We have a loaded pro indoor weekend with seven games on the docket including Philadelphia’s first trip to Sin City later tonight.

Philadelphia vs. Las Vegas

A season of firsts continues as the Philadelphia Wings make their debut in Las Vegas.

This is also the first game in three weeks for both squads.

Last week, we asked how a gap in games would impact the chemistry of San Diego’s offense. They scored 17 goals in a win over Calgary.

What does a break do for an expansion roster? Do they have to start over tonight? Did they take advantage of the delay in action to break down film and heal up? Perhaps, the answer falls somewhere in the middle.

What’s their plan for slowing down PLL Chaos goalie Blaze Riorden who leads the Wings in goals?

The Desert Dogs lost their season and franchise opener at home. As such, we cannot track the Vegas flu just yet.

Via Desert Dogs: 102 – The Desert Dogs last game against Panther City reached 102,000 average viewers during its broadcast, which is the highest-ever rating for an ESPN NLL broadcast.

New York vs. Toronto

Captain America returns home to face to Jeff Teat and the Riptide.

The teams are a combined 1-4. Who needs this one more?

The only thing more amazing than Jeff Teat’s ability to have seemingly unlimited success while never putting himself in warms way is Tom Schreiber’s shooting arsenal.

Georgia vs. Buffalo

What a weekend for star battles.

Teat vs. Schreiber

Lyle vs. Byrne

And, who knows what Tehoka will pull off.

Last week, we questioned how long it would take for the Bandits to shake off the Connor Fields cloud. They responded beautifully with an 18-13 thumping of Halifax. They’ll stay hot in Atlanta.

Saturday night can’t come soon enough.

