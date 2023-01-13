NLL Week 7 Preview

The professional indoor league unloads this weekend with games Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Do we have enough data to accurately consider power rankings?

Let’s wait until after the all star break

Do we have enough data to label the biggest disappointment of the early season?

Maybe, we will next week when everyone has played at least four games.

Vancouver vs. Las Vegas

Good news for Vancouver and Vegas fans, one team will pick up their first win of the season as the teams are scheduled for a Saturday night face off in Canada.

This is game Las Vegas breaks through. Their defense is playing better than Vancouver’s allowing 12 goals per game compared to 15 and the offense bounced back with a nine spot against Philadelphia after only scoring three times in their second game of the season. They had trailed 5-2 in the second quarter before rallying to tie prior to half.

Let’s say grizzled veteran Zack Greer has a big goal late to put them over the top.

Buffalo vs. Georgia

Since we questioned their Connor Fields less offense following a season opening loss and an eleven goal win in game two, the Bandits have scored 18 goals in back to back matches.

What’s worse for the Swarm, the Bandits dropped 18 on them last week in Georgia managing to take a 14-6 lead into the fourth quarter. This week’s game is in Buffalo. A slightly different pro lacrosse environment.

Tehoka logged 4 goals and 4 helpers last week against the Swarm.

Josh Byrne had 7 goals the last time the Bandits played in Buffalo.

The last time we played in Banditland, @Joshbyrne94 scored SEVEN goals.



We'll see you Saturday. 😎 pic.twitter.com/QL5R75FSi0 — Buffalo Bandits (@NLLBandits) January 12, 2023

Georgia is 0-3.

Do NLL fans want the Swarm to trade Lyle like the PLL fans want the Cannons to trade Lyle?

Rochester vs. New York

Sadly, Connor Fields did not play last week against Panther City. Great news for him though. He was on his honey moon.

Better news for Rochester, the Knighthawks manhandled the Texas club 17-9. Take out their highest (17) and lowest (11) goal scoring totals and Rochester is averaging 15 goals per game.

Yes, we opened this post saying there wasn’t enough data to create power rankings or assign scorn to under performing teams. However, the winless Riptide disagree. They fired general manager Jim Veltman on Monday and traded Jake Fox for Chad Cummings on Tuesday.

This Teater feed… 🤌 pic.twitter.com/8zWB1lrst2 — New York Riptide (@newyorkriptide) January 8, 2023

Jeff Teat and Callum Crawford face a tall task Sunday afternoon as the undefeated East division leaders come to town.

How hot will Fields stay after a few days in Hawaii?