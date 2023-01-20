NLL Week 8 Preview

A smaller amount of games this weekend compared to last week but one of them is the biggest game of the season to date.

Las Vegas vs. Vancouver

Okay, this is the week the Desert Dogs get their first win in franchise history. The Dogs set a new season high in goals scored last week with 16. Sadly, they also allowed the most goals in the history of their young organization.

At one point, they were trailing 14-6 at halftime and finished the game on a four goal run. Perhaps that season high goal total is more a result of their opponent trying to get out of the arena.

The Dogs lineup against the Warriors for the second week in a row only this time they host in Sin City.

New York vs. Albany

The Riptide continue to shake up their organization.

How does the locker room respond?

Perhaps more interesting is tracking what this does for Crawford. He was traded to Panther City. The veteran’s travel time will be greatly reduced as he runs an Oklahoma based club program.

The new look Tide will have their hands full with a feisty Albany group that is 5-2 in their last seven regular season games dating back to last year.

Buffalo vs. Rochester

After a slow start and back to back games against Georgia, the Bandits offense has regressed to their mean. They timed it up nicely because they’ll pay a visit to old pal Connor Fields in Rochester tonight.

Who is more distracted tonight?

Buffalo trying to prove they can without him?

Or, will Fields be focused on revenge?

Rochester sits at 5-0 after a 4-14 2021-2022 campaign. What a turn around.

This is one of those litmus test games. Are they elite right now or do they need to a loss to help them learn how to defeat a top opponent?

Heart wants Roc. Brain saying the Bandits take over in the fourth.

