NLL Week 9 Preview

A seven game weekend is underway with Rochester already falling to Halifax in convincing fashion and Buffalo out scoring Philadelphia 10-3 in the second half.

Buffalo vs. New York

No rest for the weary as the Bandits get right back onto the floor against the new look Riptide who won their first game since the Callum Crawford trade. It was also their first win of the season.

The Bandit triumvirate of Byrne, Smith, and Nanticoke chipped in a measly 17 points last night.

What are the legs like for games in back to back nights?

Tired Buffalo legs may be what the Riptide need to pull off the upset.

They are allowing 14.2 goals per game.

San Diego vs. Colorado

A western conference showdown as #1 clashes with #2 for the first time this season. The Seals are coming off their first loss of the campaign.

Unsurprisingly, they only scored 10 goals which was their lowest output to date.

Three of the goals came on the power play. A glitch in the Matrix or a sign that teams have begun to figure out their offense?

It doesn’t get any easier with Dillon Ward waiting in between the pipes tonight.

Will college stars Asher Nolting and Logan Wisnauskas get any time this year for the Mammoth? Wisnauskas will suit up for the Chrome during the PLL Championship Series.

Toronto vs. Calgary

Perhaps lost in the excitement surrounding Tom Schreiber registering seven points a game in three straight games is how stingy the Rock have been on the defensive side of the ball.

Toronto has allowed double digit goals twice (11) and that was back on December 10th against Rochester and December 17th against Buffalo. Since that time, they’ve won three games giving up 20 goals total.

What’s more likely to happen tonight? Schreiber doesn’t hit seven points or the Rock allow more than 11 goals?