Ohio Boy’s Lacrosse Tournament Preview

The Ohio Boy’s Lacrosse season is heading down to its final two weeks of the season. It seems like we were just previewing the season and the players to watch. With the playoffs fast approaching, we are breaking down each of the Regional final matchups to prepare you for the State Championship games that will be played next weekend in Columbus.

The State Championship games will be played at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus. The Ohio High School Athletic Association alternates games between the boy’s and girl’s games to make it a great day to celebrate high school lacrosse in Ohio.

Six of the eight regional matchups are going to take place Thursday night. We will take a look at each of the matchups and provide a quick recap to get you all the information you need to cheer on your favorite teams.

Ohio Boy’s Lacrosse Tournament Information

2022 Winners:

Division 1: Upper Arlington High School

Division 2: St. Francis DeSales High School

Regional Finals

🗓️ May 24 and 25

📍 Higher seed

Semifinals

Division 1

🗓️ 5/31/2023

📍 Region 1 🆚 Region 2: Jack Miller Stadium (Ashland)

📍 Region 3 🆚 Region 4: Edwards-Maurer Field (Springfield)

Division 2

🗓️ 5/30/2023

📍 Region 5 🆚 Region 6: Medina (Medina)

📍 Region 7 🆚 Region 8: Roger Glass Stadium (Dayton)

State Championship

🗓️ June 3

📍Historic Crew Stadium

Division 1:

Divison 2:

Division 1

Region 1

#1 Dublin Jerome 🆚 #2 Powell Olentangy Liberty

📍 Dublin Jerome High School

⏰ 6 p.m.

Dublin Jerome is 19-1 on the season and the top-ranked team in Ohio on Lax Numbers. The Celtics earned the top seed and have won their three postseason contests by an average of 24.67 to 8.67. Dublin Jerome won the State Championship in 2021 and finished as a Finalist in 2022. Olentangy Liberty is 16-5 on the season and ranked 5th. The two teams last met in April, with Jerome coming out on top 15-9.

Region 2

#2 Cleveland St. Ignatius 🆚 #3 Hudson

📍 Cleveland St. Ignatius

⏰ 6 p.m.

St. Ignatius comes into the regional final 13-7 and ranked 10th in the state. The Wildcats have played stout defense in the postseason, yielding an average of four goals a game in their three games. Hudson comes into the contest at 11-10 on the year and is ranked 12th. The Explorers knocked off #1 seeded North Canton Hoover on Tuesday night 13-11. These two teams last met in late March, Hudson knocked off St. Ignatius 13-11.

Hudson Boys Lacrosse comes back from a 4 goal deficit to defeat North Canton Hoover 13-11 and goes on to play St. Ignatius for the Regional Championship on Thursday. https://t.co/0V5qpjaDsC@HudsonHSLax @hoovervikinglax @nchoovervikings @OHSAASports pic.twitter.com/fdsOp7K5QA — Ken Klemencic (@KMKlemencic) May 24, 2023

Region 3

#1 Upper Arlington 🆚 #2 Hilliard Davidson

📍 Upper Arlington High School

⏰ 7 p.m.

Upper Arlington comes into the Regional final at 19-2 and ranked #2 in Ohio. The defending state champions have picked up where they left off in 2023 defeating their three playoff opponents by an average of 20 to to 4.5. Hillard Davidson also comes in at 19-2 and is ranked #4. The Wildcats are allowing 2.3 goals a game in the postseason. These two teams met back in the first week of May in an instant classic. The Golden Bears came out on top 6-5.

A victory from Ted Wolford Field tonight as the Golden Bears take down a very good Elks team, 15-6. Congrats to @centervillelacrosse on a fantastic season & game!



𝐔𝐏 𝐍𝐄𝐗𝐓: The Bears will take on @hilliarddavidsonlax THIS THURS night at HOME in the State Regional Finals. 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/2imEEIx9Bt — UA Men's Lacrosse (@UAMensLacrosse) May 24, 2023

Region 4

#3 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller 🆚 #2 Cincinnati St. Xavier

📍 St. Xavier High School

⏰ 6 p.m.

Archbishop Moeller knocked out top-seeded Mason 13-7 on Tuesday night on the road. The Crusaders come into the game with a 14-7 record and ranked 6th in Ohio. They face a familiar foe in cross-town rival St. Xavier. The Bombers are 16-5 on the year and ranked 3rd. The two teams played back in April with Moeller coming out on top with a 14-13 victory.

Ohhhhhh baby. It’s round 2 for the Regional Championship.



Bombers.

Moeller.

Friday @ 6 PM.

Here at RDI Stadium.



Get your popcorn ready 🔥🍿🔥#GoBombers | #EliteEight pic.twitter.com/Q3EI9IIVCY — St. X Lacrosse (@StXstix) May 23, 2023

Division 2

Region 5

#1 Olmstead Falls defeated #4 Toledo St. Johns 5-4 in overtime on Wednesday night. The Bulldogs are 16-2 on the season and ranked #2 in D2. They will face Hunting Valley University School on Tuesday in the Semifinals.

The Olmsted Falls Bulldogs 2023 OHSAA DII Regional Champions! pic.twitter.com/W2MUJFmQjl — OFalls Bulldogs (@OFalls_Bulldogs) May 25, 2023

Region 6

#1 Hunting Valley University School defeated #2 Chagrin Falls 14-6 on Wednesday to win Region 6. The Preppers are a perfect 20-0 on the season and ranked #6 in D2. They will face Olmstead Falls on Tuesday in the Semifinals.

Final from Scovil Field: Preppers over the Tigers 14-6.

Congratulations to Charlie Freer, Julian Guirguis, Duke Brennan, and Magnus Holubar for earning game balls in tonight’s victory. pic.twitter.com/fy0DYq5wWx — University School Lacrosse (@US_Preppers_Lax) May 25, 2023

Region 7

#1 Columbus St. Frances DeSales defeated #2 Columbus Bishop Watterson 17-6 on Wednesday to win Region 7. The Stallions are 18-1 on the season and ranked #1 in D2. They will face Cincinnati Mariemont on Tuesday in the Semifinals. St. Frances DeSales is the defending D2 State Champion.

.@Stallionslax wins the Division II Region 7 Championship for the second consecutive season to punch their ticket to the State Seminals on Tuesday at 6:00pm against Mariemont!!! The game will be played at Chaminade-Julienne HS!!! #GoStallions pic.twitter.com/42TwjX9Sp0 — SFD Athletics (@SFDAthletics) May 25, 2023

Region 8

#1 Cincinnati Mariemont defeated #2 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 15-9 on Wednesday night. The Warriors are 16-4 and are ranked #4 in D2. They will face Columbus St. Frances DeSales on Tuesday in the Semifinals. This will be Mariemont’s third straight Semifinal appearance. They lost in the Semifinals in 2022 and won the D2 State Championship in 2021.

