Ohio Boys Lacrosse Watch List

October 5, 2023 / Craig McMichael /

Summer is over. Fall ball is here. Lacrosse Playground is here to be your one-stop shop to prepare you for the 2024 Midwest lacrosse season. We’ll start by looking at some top 2024 and 2025 high school boys’ and girls’ lacrosse players. Last week, we started in Illinois.

Now, we head to Ohio. With lacrosse hubs in Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Columbus, Ohio is home to some of the Midwest’s deepest and most talent-rich talent.

We consulted with high school coaches, club programs, and various online recruiting sites to compile our list. Don’t see your name on the list? Leave a comment, include a highlight video, and your commitment. You can also use it as bulletin board material as the off-season ramps up.

Editor’s note: Below you will find some of the clubs who helped us compile this list, which is comprehensive but not exhaustive. Pop over in the Lacrosse Playground Twitter or Instagram DMs.

Attack

Leo BellanacaA2024Western Reserve Academy﻿Jacksonville
Preston BlueA2024University School﻿Franklin & Marshall
Pat CoughlinA2024Western Reserve Academy﻿Vermont
Ben DorbishA2024Olentangy High SchoolResoluteQueens
Brennen HickeyA2024Archbishop Moeller High SchoolHeadlinesCleveland State
Khalif HockerA2025St. Xavier High School﻿Ohio State
Tommy JanowiczA2024Upper Arlington High School﻿Ohio State
Maddox JohnsonA2024Beavercreek High SchoolHeadlinesCleveland State
Jared MaznikA2024Western Reserve Academy﻿Harvard
Creed McDonaldA2024Springboro High SchoolHeadlinesCleveland State
Dominic ShawA2024Pickerington Central High SchoolResoluteOhio State
Adam Van VoorhisA2024Hilliard Davidson High SchoolHaymakersCleveland State

Defense


Seth Alejandrino		D2024Centerville High SchoolResoluteCleveland State
Carter BeaneD2024St Ignatius High School﻿Mount Union
Cade DriscollD2024St Edward High School﻿Mercyhurst
Mikey EdellD2024Western Reserve Academy﻿Air Force
Brett GoldsteinD2024Western Reserve Academy﻿Detroit Mercy
Mason KaufmanD2024Hilliard Davidson High School﻿Trine
John KlingeD2024St Ignatius High SchoolResoluteUtah
John KrakerD2024St Francis De Sales High School﻿Cleveland State
Jeremy LauntD2024Western Reserve Academy﻿Cornell
Jack OlsonD2024Western Reserve Academy﻿Saint Joseph’s
Jake RyanD2024New Albany High School﻿Hampden-Sydney
Cooper SimpsonD2024St Francis De Sales High SchoolResoluteCornell
Jake WellsD2024Western Reserve Academy﻿Siena

Faceoff

Commitment
Wyatt KoenigFO2024Kenston High School﻿Mount Union
Connor StaheliFO2024Westerville SouthHaymakersCleveland State
Elvis SyrokaFO2024St Francis De Sales High SchoolResoluteBellarmine
Caden WilsonFO2024Hilliard Davidson High School﻿Lindenwood
Matt WarburtonFO2024Western Reserve Academy﻿Delaware
Ethan WiengandFO2024Western Reserve Academy﻿St. Johns

Goalie


Joe Budington		G2024Western Reserve Academy﻿Michigan
Tyler CoryeaG2024Western Reserve AcademyResoluteMaryland
Scott MichaudG2024Springboro High SchoolResoluteMarquette
Nick GroverG2024Hoover High School﻿Mount Union
Case LoweryG2024Avon High School﻿Wooster
Ben LopiccoloG2024Mason High School﻿Catawba
JJ WrightG2024Hudson High School﻿Swarthmore
Preston HawkinsG2025Worthington Kilbourne High School﻿Penn State

Midfield

Luke BarkimerM2024Milford High SchoolResoluteDenver
Will BohneM2024Western Reserve Academy﻿Monmouth
Giovanni BroscoM2024Western Reserve Academy﻿Rhodes
Quinn CrottyM2024Upper Arlington High School﻿Yale
Zach GleasonM2024Loveland High SchoolResoluteDetroit Mercy
Jack HalpinM2024Western Reserve Academy﻿Connecticut College
Ayden HannaM2024Olentangy Orange High School﻿Bellarmine
Leo IzquierdoM2024Western Reserve Academy﻿Marquette
Xander JohnsonM2024Dublin Jerome High School﻿UMass
Ryder LewisM2024Dublin Coffman High SchoolResoluteDrexel
Mac LinkM2024Hilliard DarbyHaymakersRobert Morris
Ian LudewigM2024Hudson High SchoolResoluteUtah
Maxton MessnerM2024Granville High SchoolResoluteBellarmine
Luca MinnitiM2024Olentangy Liberty High SchoolResoluteVMI
Davis MinzlerM2024Bishop Watterson High School﻿Kenyon
Mason SandenM2024Western Reserve Academy﻿Albany
AJ SernaM2024Western Reserve Academy﻿Air Force
Josh SchlackmanM2024Western Reserve Academy﻿Rutgers
Connor SmithM2024Springboro High SchoolResoluteCleveland State
Jake StruckM2025Olentangy Liberty High School﻿Ohio State
Braden WakefieldM2024St Francis De Sales High SchoolResoluteDetroit Mercy
Sam WelshM2024New Albany High SchoolResoluteBellarmine
Ryne WhittM2024Columbus AcademyHaymakersDenison
Tyler YoungM2024Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy﻿Susquehanna

Thank You

We chatted with several high school coaches, club lacrosse directors, and Midwest lacrosse experts to gather our list. We want to thank the following clubs for their contributions.

Haymakers Lacrosse Club

Haymakers Lacrosse is a Central Ohio U-19 select/developmental program, fielding teams for Rising Sophomores, Rising Juniors, and Rising Seniors. Their mission is “To provide serious young lacrosse prospects with intensive and advanced instruction, experience, exposure, and guidance through the recruiting process.”

Headlines Lacrosse

Headlines Lacrosse is a club based out of Cincinnati, Ohio. Their goal is to compete and be successful at a regional and national level in summer and fall tournaments. As well as help our athletes and families fulfill any goals they may have about playing at the next level. 

Resolute Lacrosse

Resolute’s mission is to provide players with the best physical, mental, and lacrosse-specific training available anywhere. They take pride in developing athletes by pushing them to their limits and strive to maximize talent on the field and off the field by teaching life lessons throughout our program. Resolute guarantees quality coaching in a conducive setting for group and individual instruction. The foundation of Resolute Lacrosse is constructed of coaches whose mission is to advance the ability and character of today’s players.

Spiders Lacrosse Club

The time has come for a change in Northern Ohio’s lacrosse landscape. Come experience next-level training with an experienced team of dedicated coaches. This elite boys lacrosse program is built to last.

