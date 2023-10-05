Ohio Boys Lacrosse Watch List

Summer is over. Fall ball is here. Lacrosse Playground is here to be your one-stop shop to prepare you for the 2024 Midwest lacrosse season. We’ll start by looking at some top 2024 and 2025 high school boys’ and girls’ lacrosse players. Last week, we started in Illinois.

Now, we head to Ohio. With lacrosse hubs in Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Columbus, Ohio is home to some of the Midwest’s deepest and most talent-rich talent.

We consulted with high school coaches, club programs, and various online recruiting sites to compile our list. Don’t see your name on the list? Leave a comment, include a highlight video, and your commitment. You can also use it as bulletin board material as the off-season ramps up.

Two Wolves Performance Drill

Speaking of off-season prep, follow Coach Jack of 2 Wolves Performance for tips on improving your lacrosse IQ and skill. “Catch it at your ear.” That is a staple if you come to one of my practices.

Where your players catch the ball provides them with options to make quicker decisions. Coach Jack provides some great pointers to help players put themselves in a position to succeed.

Developing a faster release time usually has more to do with footwork and timing as opposed to stickwork…have the first crow hop done as the ball comes in, catch it behind your ear and let the ball finish the windup..quiet stock…that half second difference is the difference… pic.twitter.com/HtLDXFilSy — Coach Jack (@2wolvesp) July 11, 2023

For more drills, follow Coach Jack:

Podcast: Lacrosse Playground Coach’s Companion

Twitter: @2wolvesp

Instagram: @2wolves_performance

TikTok: @2wolves_performance

December 3rd Invite Only Training at Muskingum University (OH) : Apply Here

Editor’s note: Below you will find some of the clubs who helped us compile this list, which is comprehensive but not exhaustive. Pop over in the Lacrosse Playground Twitter or Instagram DMs.

Attack

Defense

Faceoff

Goalie

Midfield

Thank You

We chatted with several high school coaches, club lacrosse directors, and Midwest lacrosse experts to gather our list. We want to thank the following clubs for their contributions.

Haymakers Lacrosse Club

Haymakers Lacrosse is a Central Ohio U-19 select/developmental program, fielding teams for Rising Sophomores, Rising Juniors, and Rising Seniors. Their mission is “To provide serious young lacrosse prospects with intensive and advanced instruction, experience, exposure, and guidance through the recruiting process.”

Headlines Lacrosse

Headlines Lacrosse is a club based out of Cincinnati, Ohio. Their goal is to compete and be successful at a regional and national level in summer and fall tournaments. As well as help our athletes and families fulfill any goals they may have about playing at the next level.

Resolute Lacrosse

Resolute’s mission is to provide players with the best physical, mental, and lacrosse-specific training available anywhere. They take pride in developing athletes by pushing them to their limits and strive to maximize talent on the field and off the field by teaching life lessons throughout our program. Resolute guarantees quality coaching in a conducive setting for group and individual instruction. The foundation of Resolute Lacrosse is constructed of coaches whose mission is to advance the ability and character of today’s players.

Spiders Lacrosse Club

The time has come for a change in Northern Ohio’s lacrosse landscape. Come experience next-level training with an experienced team of dedicated coaches. This elite boys lacrosse program is built to last.

Follow Craig on Twitter.

Offensive Players, Apply Here to Train with Jack Kensil of 2 Wolves Performance