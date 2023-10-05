Ohio Boys Lacrosse Watch List

Summer is over. Fall ball is here. Lacrosse Playground is here to be your one-stop shop to prepare you for the 2024 Midwest lacrosse season. We’ll start by looking at some top 2024 and 2025 high school boys’ and girls’ lacrosse players. Last week, we started in Illinois.
Now, we head to Ohio. With lacrosse hubs in Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Columbus, Ohio is home to some of the Midwest’s deepest and most talent-rich talent.
We consulted with high school coaches, club programs, and various online recruiting sites to compile our list. Don’t see your name on the list? Leave a comment, include a highlight video, and your commitment. You can also use it as bulletin board material as the off-season ramps up.
Editor’s note: Below you will find some of the clubs who helped us compile this list, which is comprehensive but not exhaustive. Pop over in the Lacrosse Playground Twitter or Instagram DMs.
Attack
|Leo Bellanaca
|A
|2024
|Western Reserve Academy
|
|Jacksonville
|Preston Blue
|A
|2024
|University School
|
|Franklin & Marshall
|Pat Coughlin
|A
|2024
|Western Reserve Academy
|
|Vermont
|Ben Dorbish
|A
|2024
|Olentangy High School
|Resolute
|Queens
|Brennen Hickey
|A
|2024
|Archbishop Moeller High School
|Headlines
|Cleveland State
|Khalif Hocker
|A
|2025
|St. Xavier High School
|
|Ohio State
|Tommy Janowicz
|A
|2024
|Upper Arlington High School
|
|Ohio State
|Maddox Johnson
|A
|2024
|Beavercreek High School
|Headlines
|Cleveland State
|Jared Maznik
|A
|2024
|Western Reserve Academy
|
|Harvard
|Creed McDonald
|A
|2024
|Springboro High School
|Headlines
|Cleveland State
|Dominic Shaw
|A
|2024
|Pickerington Central High School
|Resolute
|Ohio State
|Adam Van Voorhis
|A
|2024
|Hilliard Davidson High School
|Haymakers
|Cleveland State
Defense
Seth Alejandrino
|D
|2024
|Centerville High School
|Resolute
|Cleveland State
|Carter Beane
|D
|2024
|St Ignatius High School
|
|Mount Union
|Cade Driscoll
|D
|2024
|St Edward High School
|
|Mercyhurst
|Mikey Edell
|D
|2024
|Western Reserve Academy
|
|Air Force
|Brett Goldstein
|D
|2024
|Western Reserve Academy
|
|Detroit Mercy
|Mason Kaufman
|D
|2024
|Hilliard Davidson High School
|
|Trine
|John Klinge
|D
|2024
|St Ignatius High School
|Resolute
|Utah
|John Kraker
|D
|2024
|St Francis De Sales High School
|
|Cleveland State
|Jeremy Launt
|D
|2024
|Western Reserve Academy
|
|Cornell
|Jack Olson
|D
|2024
|Western Reserve Academy
|
|Saint Joseph’s
|Jake Ryan
|D
|2024
|New Albany High School
|
|Hampden-Sydney
|Cooper Simpson
|D
|2024
|St Francis De Sales High School
|Resolute
|Cornell
|Jake Wells
|D
|2024
|Western Reserve Academy
|
|Siena
Faceoff
|Commitment
|Wyatt Koenig
|FO
|2024
|Kenston High School
|
|Mount Union
|Connor Staheli
|FO
|2024
|Westerville South
|Haymakers
|Cleveland State
|Elvis Syroka
|FO
|2024
|St Francis De Sales High School
|Resolute
|Bellarmine
|Caden Wilson
|FO
|2024
|Hilliard Davidson High School
|
|Lindenwood
|Matt Warburton
|FO
|2024
|Western Reserve Academy
|
|Delaware
|Ethan Wiengand
|FO
|2024
|Western Reserve Academy
|
|St. Johns
Goalie
Joe Budington
|G
|2024
|Western Reserve Academy
|
|Michigan
|Tyler Coryea
|G
|2024
|Western Reserve Academy
|Resolute
|Maryland
|Scott Michaud
|G
|2024
|Springboro High School
|Resolute
|Marquette
|Nick Grover
|G
|2024
|Hoover High School
|
|Mount Union
|Case Lowery
|G
|2024
|Avon High School
|
|Wooster
|Ben Lopiccolo
|G
|2024
|Mason High School
|
|Catawba
|JJ Wright
|G
|2024
|Hudson High School
|
|Swarthmore
|Preston Hawkins
|G
|2025
|Worthington Kilbourne High School
|
|Penn State
Midfield
|Luke Barkimer
|M
|2024
|Milford High School
|Resolute
|Denver
|Will Bohne
|M
|2024
|Western Reserve Academy
|
|Monmouth
|Giovanni Brosco
|M
|2024
|Western Reserve Academy
|
|Rhodes
|Quinn Crotty
|M
|2024
|Upper Arlington High School
|
|Yale
|Zach Gleason
|M
|2024
|Loveland High School
|Resolute
|Detroit Mercy
|Jack Halpin
|M
|2024
|Western Reserve Academy
|
|Connecticut College
|Ayden Hanna
|M
|2024
|Olentangy Orange High School
|
|Bellarmine
|Leo Izquierdo
|M
|2024
|Western Reserve Academy
|
|Marquette
|Xander Johnson
|M
|2024
|Dublin Jerome High School
|
|UMass
|Ryder Lewis
|M
|2024
|Dublin Coffman High School
|Resolute
|Drexel
|Mac Link
|M
|2024
|Hilliard Darby
|Haymakers
|Robert Morris
|Ian Ludewig
|M
|2024
|Hudson High School
|Resolute
|Utah
|Maxton Messner
|M
|2024
|Granville High School
|Resolute
|Bellarmine
|Luca Minniti
|M
|2024
|Olentangy Liberty High School
|Resolute
|VMI
|Davis Minzler
|M
|2024
|Bishop Watterson High School
|
|Kenyon
|Mason Sanden
|M
|2024
|Western Reserve Academy
|
|Albany
|AJ Serna
|M
|2024
|Western Reserve Academy
|
|Air Force
|Josh Schlackman
|M
|2024
|Western Reserve Academy
|
|Rutgers
|Connor Smith
|M
|2024
|Springboro High School
|Resolute
|Cleveland State
|Jake Struck
|M
|2025
|Olentangy Liberty High School
|
|Ohio State
|Braden Wakefield
|M
|2024
|St Francis De Sales High School
|Resolute
|Detroit Mercy
|Sam Welsh
|M
|2024
|New Albany High School
|Resolute
|Bellarmine
|Ryne Whitt
|M
|2024
|Columbus Academy
|Haymakers
|Denison
|Tyler Young
|M
|2024
|Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy
|
|Susquehanna
Thank You
We chatted with several high school coaches, club lacrosse directors, and Midwest lacrosse experts to gather our list. We want to thank the following clubs for their contributions.
Haymakers Lacrosse is a Central Ohio U-19 select/developmental program, fielding teams for Rising Sophomores, Rising Juniors, and Rising Seniors. Their mission is “To provide serious young lacrosse prospects with intensive and advanced instruction, experience, exposure, and guidance through the recruiting process.”
Headlines Lacrosse is a club based out of Cincinnati, Ohio. Their goal is to compete and be successful at a regional and national level in summer and fall tournaments. As well as help our athletes and families fulfill any goals they may have about playing at the next level.
Resolute’s mission is to provide players with the best physical, mental, and lacrosse-specific training available anywhere. They take pride in developing athletes by pushing them to their limits and strive to maximize talent on the field and off the field by teaching life lessons throughout our program. Resolute guarantees quality coaching in a conducive setting for group and individual instruction. The foundation of Resolute Lacrosse is constructed of coaches whose mission is to advance the ability and character of today’s players.
The time has come for a change in Northern Ohio’s lacrosse landscape. Come experience next-level training with an experienced team of dedicated coaches. This elite boys lacrosse program is built to last.
