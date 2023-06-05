Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois Crown Their Boys Lacrosse State Champions

This post is sponsored by Kevin Fertig Realty. Kevin is a former WWE superstar now selling real estate in Fishers Indiana where he has called home since 2003.

“What we do in life echoes in eternity.”

This quote may be over 20 years old from Gladiator but provides a great introduction to this weekend’s action in Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois.

Five teams were enshrined in boys’ lacrosse history, winning their respective state championships games. Two schools earned their first state championship. Congratulations to all of the teams, here is a recap of all of the action.

Ohio

Division 1

Dublin Jerome won its second State Championship in the last three years defeating Cincinnati St. Xavier 12-10 on Saturday night at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus. Weather forced the game to be delayed more than two hours. The Celtics raced out to a 3-1 lead in the first quarter before the Bombers came back in the second quarter to go into halftime tied at five. Jerome was able to pull away in the second half and hold off St. Xavier for the win.

The two teams played a month ago, a game in which Jerome won 16-12. Head Coach Andy Asmo credited his team for continuing to fight against the Bombers. w“We were just blessed to make a couple more plays at the end of the day than them,” Asmo said. “All we had to do was keep competing, don’t put your head down, and continue to fight. That’s what we’ve done all year.” Marek Tzagournis (Denver) scored five times to lead the Celtics and became Ohio’s all-time leading scorer. The Celtics finished the year 22-1.

Good morning, Celtic fans 😎🏆 pic.twitter.com/laX3qGnCop — DJ Celtic Lacrosse (@DJCeltic_Lax) June 4, 2023

Division 2

Olmsted Falls knocked off defending back-to-back state Champion St. Francis DeSales 13-9 to win the program’s first-ever State Championship. The Bulldogs overcame an early 3-1 deficit to outscore the Stallions 6-3 to go into halftime with a 7-4 lead. A 4-1 third quarter helped extend the lead and a strong defensive performance helped keep the Stallions at bay. Rocco Conti dominated at the stripe winning 21 of 24 faceoffs and enabling Olmsted Falls to maintain possession after possession. The Bulldogs finished the season 19-2 on the year.

Good morning dawg pound!! 💍🏆 pic.twitter.com/V1hg8c96yO — Olmsted Falls Boys Lacrosse (@OlmstedFallsLAX) June 4, 2023

Indiana

2A

Carmel defeated defending State Champion Hamilton Southeastern 9-7. This game was a defensive battle. Camel led 4-2 at halftime. Hamilton Southeastern would go on a 4-1 3rd quarter run and showed some life heading into the final quarter. Carmel ended the game and secured its state championship with a 4-1 4th quarter run of their own.

1A

Brebeuf Jesuit defeated Heritage Christian 13-7 to win the 1A State Championship. Brebuf erased a three-goal second-quarter deficit to go into halftime tied at five. Jesuit outscored Heritage 8-2 in the second half to capture the program’s first State Championship in program history.

State Championship Update



Final | @BJPSLacrosse 13 | Heritage Christian 7



Braves control the second half and are Class 1A State Champions!!#GoBraves — Brebeuf Athletics (@BrebeufSports) June 3, 2023

Illinois

Wheaton Academy defeated St. Viator 17-9 on Saturday to capture the program’s first-ever State Championship. Wheaton Academy is still a relatively new program. Head Coach Geof Weisenborn started the program just ten years ago.

This year not only did he help steer the program to its first title, but he also got to coach and watch his son lead his team. Aiden Weisenborn (Army West Point) scored five times to lead Wheaton.

The game was never really in question as the Warriors built an 8-1 first-quarter lead that slowly built to a 12-4 halftime lead. Coach Weisenborn credited his seniors with bouncing back after last year’s third-place finish to help lead the Warriors to the win on Saturday. “You gotta give credit to our guys. They had belief, and they’re a humble team that knows they have to come out on the field and earn everything,” he said.

“We had possessions, moved the ball really well and we were able to finish a lot of early shots. The defense found a way to control their talented offense. They have a bunch of talented guys and we had to do some things that took them out of their game.”

Wheaton Academy fans celebrate with the Warriors after a 17-9 win over St. Viator in the lacrosse state championship. ⁦@dhpreps⁩ pic.twitter.com/d5UPvVi3no — Stan Goff (@StanGoffHerald) June 4, 2023

