Opposing defenses beware: Dox Aitken set to return to Virginia for 2021 season

We have more big lacrosse news on this fine Tuesday thanks to a report from Inside Lacrosse’s Ty Xanders that states three-time USILA All-American and 2019 national champion midfielder Dox Aitken is returning to the University of Virginia for the 2021 NCAA lacrosse season.

This past fall, Aitken enrolled at Villanova University and originally planned on playing football for the Wildcats. US Lacrosse Magazine’s Nelson Rice confirmed with Villanova wide receivers coach Nate Pagan that the “uncertainty of everything” was Aitken’s reason for returning to Charlottesville for what will be his final college lacrosse season.

In a November interview with US Lacrosse Magazine, Aitken had confirmed that he was fully committed to playing football at Villanova with the Colonial Athletic Association’s plans to hold its season in the spring. With spring football in doubt, it can be assumed that Aitken decided to pursue one more chance to play alongside Coach Lars Tiffany and his UVA teammates.

Aitken holds the Virginia men’s lacrosse record for career goals as a midfielder (121) and was a big part of their 2019 NCAA Championship run. He was also targeted as a top draft pick in the Premier Lacrosse League 2020 college draft before the NCAA shut down the 2020 college season and granted players an extra year of eligibility. Aitken will likely be a top pick in the 2021 PLL college draft and land on a PLL roster this summer.

The news comes with excitement for many college lacrosse fans—and equal amounts of fear from opposing defenses.

Hutton Jackson is a professional video editor, co-founder/host of Pro Lacrosse Talk and editor-in-chief of Lacrosse Playground. He is also an Emmy-winning associate producer with two major sports networks and oversees Lacrosse Playground's video content as the head coordinating producer. Hutton played four years of college lacrosse at DeSales University where his highest lacrosse accolade was being named to Inside Lacrosse's 2014 All-Name Team with current pros Challen Rogers, Deemer Class and Larken Kemp, an honor that didn't require stepping on the field. When he's not writing on lacrosse, he can usually be found diving around the crease in your local men's league and ranting about Baltimore and D.C. professional sports.

