Photo Gallery: 2 Wolves Pittsburgh Clinic Part One

The 2 Wolves Performance Midwest Tour swung into Pittsburgh earlier this month for training at Shady Side Academy.
Jared Todhunter was on site to capture some action photos.
Next up, 2 Wolves visits Chicago on September 24th.
