Photo Gallery: Indiana All Stars Tryout

August 17, 2023 / Lacrosse Playground /

Indiana All Stars launched their club program with tryouts earlier this month.

Tryout Results

– 80 athletes from 11 different schools came out to Year 1 tryouts

– 10 coaches and evaluators had their eyes on our athletes throughout tryouts, both teaching and evaluating the talent from around the state

– 3 college programs made the trip out to show their support and provide feedback to players and coaches (Wabash, DePauw, and Anderson)

Photos from evaluations by Cameron Ball.

Learn more about the Project Midwest affiliate club here.

