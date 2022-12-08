Players to Watch in Indiana

Thanks to dedicated coaches, lacrosse in the Hoosier State continues to push forward. More athletes are heading off to play NCAA lacrosse and in particular the the 2023 goalie class is very strong.

To get you prepared for the season, we compiled a list of the top 2023 and 2024 players to watch this season. The list is based on the student-athletes commitment to play NCAA lacrosse and from input from current Indiana high school coaches.

This not an exhaustive list of Indiana athletes committed to playing at the college level.

Culver’s prep team does not compete for a state title so they are not included.

Division 1 Commits

Ryker Bednar – Zionsville ’23

Midfield – Jacksonville

Zane Coda – Guerin Catholic ’23

Goalie – Merrimack

Kyle Fedorcha – Carmel ’23

Midfield – Bryant

Mason Bardwell – Carmel ’23

Defense – Vermont

Quinn Huber – Carmel ’23

Midfield – Canisius

Leo Prosser – Carmel ’24

Attack – Bellarmine

Division 3 Commits

Sawyer Strong – Westfield ’23

Attack – Grove City

Griffin Howell – Zionsville ’23

Goalie – Wittenberg

Harry Hummel – Center Grove ’23

Goalie – Elmhurst

Cam Reisz – Brebeuf ’23

Goalie – Vassar

Colin Krekeler – Hamilton Southeastern ’23

Goalie – Wabash

Uncommitted 2023s

Matthew Soyka – Carmel – Attack

Jackson Edwards – Cathedral – Middie

Uncommitted 2024s

Joey Konesco – Cathedral – Defense

Campbell Reid – Cathedral – Attack

Charlie Marsh – Carmel – Defense

Charlie Rafalko – Carmel – Midfield

John Pauls – Hamilton Southeastern – Attack

Cooper Navarro – Guerin Catholic- Middie

Michael Soderdahl – Middie – Center Grove

Will Kerker – Attack – Brebeuf

Jack Bedich – Middie – Cathedral

Jack Tobolski – Middie – St. Joseph’s

Cole Roseman – Middie – Carmel

Attention Indiana Offensive Players

2 Wolves Performance will be in Indianapolis January 8th.

Register today to save your spot.

For the Midwestern lacrosse fan…

Michigan Watch List

Ohio Watch List

Illinois Watch List