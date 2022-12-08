Players to Watch in Indiana

Thanks to dedicated coaches, lacrosse in the Hoosier State continues to push forward. More athletes are heading off to play NCAA lacrosse and in particular the the 2023 goalie class is very strong.
To get you prepared for the season, we compiled a list of the top 2023 and 2024 players to watch this season. The list is based on the student-athletes commitment to play NCAA lacrosse and from input from current Indiana high school coaches.
This not an exhaustive list of Indiana athletes committed to playing at the college level.
Culver’s prep team does not compete for a state title so they are not included.
Division 1 Commits
Ryker Bednar – Zionsville ’23
Midfield – Jacksonville
Zane Coda – Guerin Catholic ’23
Goalie – Merrimack
Kyle Fedorcha – Carmel ’23
Midfield – Bryant
Mason Bardwell – Carmel ’23
Defense – Vermont
Quinn Huber – Carmel ’23
Midfield – Canisius
Leo Prosser – Carmel ’24
Attack – Bellarmine
Division 3 Commits
Sawyer Strong – Westfield ’23
Attack – Grove City
Griffin Howell – Zionsville ’23
Goalie – Wittenberg
Harry Hummel – Center Grove ’23
Goalie – Elmhurst
Cam Reisz – Brebeuf ’23
Goalie – Vassar
Colin Krekeler – Hamilton Southeastern ’23
Goalie – Wabash
Uncommitted 2023s
Matthew Soyka – Carmel – Attack
Jackson Edwards – Cathedral – Middie
Uncommitted 2024s
Joey Konesco – Cathedral – Defense
Campbell Reid – Cathedral – Attack
Charlie Marsh – Carmel – Defense
Charlie Rafalko – Carmel – Midfield
John Pauls – Hamilton Southeastern – Attack
Cooper Navarro – Guerin Catholic- Middie
Michael Soderdahl – Middie – Center Grove
Will Kerker – Attack – Brebeuf
Jack Bedich – Middie – Cathedral
Jack Tobolski – Middie – St. Joseph’s
Cole Roseman – Middie – Carmel
