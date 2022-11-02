Players to Watch in Ohio

Coaches and players from across Ohio will gather on February 20th to kickoff the 2023 season. To get you prepared for the season, we compiled a list of the top 2023 and 2024 players to watch this season. The list was compiled based on the student-athletes commitment to play at the D1, D2, or D3 level in college.

Where are they coming from?

Ohio has three lacrosse “hotbeds”: Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati. Western Reserve Academy (Greater Cleveland) leads all high schools with seven college commitments. Olentangy Liberty (Greater Columbus) is second in the state with five commitments. St. Xavier, Walsh Jesuit, Saint Ignatius, and Archbishop Moeller each have two commitments apiece. The map below shows where the players are coming from in Ohio.

Where are they going?

More than half of the number of players committed to playing lacrosse in college, 23 of 40, are going to Divison 1 universities. Six players will be staying in the Buckeye state, Ohio State and Cleveland State each have three players committed. Two players have committed to playing for the “team up north.”

Four players have committed to play at the Divison 2 level. One will be staying close to home playing at Denison. Thirteen players have committed to play at the Division 3 level. Baldwin Wallace has two commitments, and Capital and Oberlin each have one player committed.

Defense wins championships

Ohio is built to help their collegiate teams win championships. More than half of players, 24 of 40, are LSMs, Defenseman, or Goalies.

Division 1 Commits

Ty Banks ‘23

High School: Western Reserve

Position: Defense

College: Georgetown

Aiden Bodonyi ‘23

High School: Western Reserve

Position: LSM

College: Ohio State

Max Bonner ‘23

High School: Saint Xavier

Position: Defense

College: Michigan

Ethan Brooks ‘23

High School: Olentangy Liberty

Position: Attack

College: Cleveland State

Jack Bryant ‘23

High School: Jackson

Position: Goalie

College: Bellarmine

George Cecil ‘23

High School: Olentangy High School

Position: Defense

College: Jacksonville

Cayden Christopher ‘23

High School: Pickerington North

Position: Midfield

College: Ohio State

Zach Claiborne ‘23

High School: Western Reserve

Position: Midfield

College: John Hopkins

Austin England ‘23

High School: Hoover

Position: Goalie

College: Cleveland State

Cade Galko ‘23

High School: Hilliard Davidson

Position: Defenseman

College: Albany

Jack Jenkins ‘23

High School: Hudson

Position: Attack

College: Michigan

Grant Kenley ‘23

High School: Olentangy Liberty

Position: Defenseman

College: Delaware

Jack McCloskey ‘23

High School: Western Reserve

Position: Defenseman

College: Bryant

Caden Minniti ‘23

High School: Olentangy Liberty

Position: Midfield

College: Ohio State

Hunter Moriarity ‘23

High School: Saint Ignatius

Position: Midfield

College: Fairfield

Tommy Nolan ‘23

High School: Saint Ignatius

Position: Defenseman

College: Marist

Jacob Smith ‘23

High School: Milford

Position: LSM

College: Albany

Braydon Spencer ‘23

High School: Olentangy Liberty

Position: Midfield

College: Lindenwood

Tommy Stines ‘23

High School: Arch Bishop Moeller

Position: Defense

College: Army

Marek Tzagournis ‘23

High School: Dublin Jerome

Position: Attack

College: Denver

Jack Regruth ‘23

High School: Arch Bishop Moeller

Position: Midfield

College: Towson

Evan Knickel ‘23

High School: Springboro

Position: Midfield

College: Cleveland State

Tyler Coryea ‘24

High School: Western Reserve Academy

Position: Goalie

College: Maryland

Cooper Simpson ‘24

High School: St Francis De Sales High School

Position: Defense

College: Cornell

Division 2 Commits

Tyler Cunningham ‘23

High School: Westerville Central

Position: Attack

College: Wilmington

Gordy Gombold ‘23

High School: Western Reserve

Position: LSM

College: Tampa

Alex Haughn ‘23

High School: Olentangy Liberty

Position: Defenseman

College: Florida Southern

Joe Holtzer ‘23

High School: Walsh Jesuit

Position: Defenseman

College: Denison

Division 3 Commits

Luke Arnold ‘23

High School: Pickerington High School Central

Position: Goalie

College: Clarkson

Jaxson Bodonyi ‘23

High School: Western Reserve

Position: Attack

College: Saint John Fisher

Adam Budzik ‘23

High School: St Charles Preparatory School

Position: Defense

College: Grove City

Nathaniel Clark ‘23

High School: Oakwood

Position: Defenseman

College: Grove City

Tristen Davis ‘23

High School: Cincinnati Country Day School

Position: FOGO

College: Salisbury

Ryan Hildebrand ‘23

High School: Rocky River

Position: Midfield

College: Lynchburg

Ryan Holcomb ‘23

High School: Walsh Jesuit

Position: Attack

College: Baldwin Wallace

Jordan Ito ‘23

High School: Western Reserve

Position: Midfield

College: Tufts

Lleyton Kidd ‘23

High School: Saint Xavier

Position: Goalie

College: Capital

Brightin Miller ‘23

High School: Bement School

Position: Defense

College: Salisbury

Josh Roberts ‘23

High School: Kenston

Position: LSM

College: Baldwin Wallace

Sawyer Simeone ‘23

High School: Thomas Worthington

Position: Defense

College: York

Christian Tacogue ‘23

High School: Trinity-Pawling

Position: Attack

College: Oberlin

Thank you to Inside Lacrosse who I referenced to put the list of names together.

Good luck in the 2023 season!