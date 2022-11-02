Players to Watch in Ohio

Coaches and players from across Ohio will gather on February 20th to kickoff the 2023 season. To get you prepared for the season, we compiled a list of the top 2023 and 2024 players to watch this season. The list was compiled based on the student-athletes commitment to play at the D1, D2, or D3 level in college.
Where are they coming from?
Ohio has three lacrosse “hotbeds”: Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati. Western Reserve Academy (Greater Cleveland) leads all high schools with seven college commitments. Olentangy Liberty (Greater Columbus) is second in the state with five commitments. St. Xavier, Walsh Jesuit, Saint Ignatius, and Archbishop Moeller each have two commitments apiece. The map below shows where the players are coming from in Ohio.
Where are they going?
More than half of the number of players committed to playing lacrosse in college, 23 of 40, are going to Divison 1 universities. Six players will be staying in the Buckeye state, Ohio State and Cleveland State each have three players committed. Two players have committed to playing for the “team up north.”
Four players have committed to play at the Divison 2 level. One will be staying close to home playing at Denison. Thirteen players have committed to play at the Division 3 level. Baldwin Wallace has two commitments, and Capital and Oberlin each have one player committed.
Defense wins championships
Ohio is built to help their collegiate teams win championships. More than half of players, 24 of 40, are LSMs, Defenseman, or Goalies.
Division 1 Commits
Ty Banks ‘23
High School: Western Reserve
Position: Defense
College: Georgetown
Aiden Bodonyi ‘23
High School: Western Reserve
Position: LSM
College: Ohio State
Max Bonner ‘23
High School: Saint Xavier
Position: Defense
College: Michigan
Ethan Brooks ‘23
High School: Olentangy Liberty
Position: Attack
College: Cleveland State
Jack Bryant ‘23
High School: Jackson
Position: Goalie
College: Bellarmine
George Cecil ‘23
High School: Olentangy High School
Position: Defense
College: Jacksonville
Cayden Christopher ‘23
High School: Pickerington North
Position: Midfield
College: Ohio State
Zach Claiborne ‘23
High School: Western Reserve
Position: Midfield
College: John Hopkins
Austin England ‘23
High School: Hoover
Position: Goalie
College: Cleveland State
Cade Galko ‘23
High School: Hilliard Davidson
Position: Defenseman
College: Albany
Jack Jenkins ‘23
High School: Hudson
Position: Attack
College: Michigan
Grant Kenley ‘23
High School: Olentangy Liberty
Position: Defenseman
College: Delaware
Jack McCloskey ‘23
High School: Western Reserve
Position: Defenseman
College: Bryant
Caden Minniti ‘23
High School: Olentangy Liberty
Position: Midfield
College: Ohio State
Hunter Moriarity ‘23
High School: Saint Ignatius
Position: Midfield
College: Fairfield
Tommy Nolan ‘23
High School: Saint Ignatius
Position: Defenseman
College: Marist
Jacob Smith ‘23
High School: Milford
Position: LSM
College: Albany
Braydon Spencer ‘23
High School: Olentangy Liberty
Position: Midfield
College: Lindenwood
Tommy Stines ‘23
High School: Arch Bishop Moeller
Position: Defense
College: Army
Marek Tzagournis ‘23
High School: Dublin Jerome
Position: Attack
College: Denver
Jack Regruth ‘23
High School: Arch Bishop Moeller
Position: Midfield
College: Towson
Evan Knickel ‘23
High School: Springboro
Position: Midfield
College: Cleveland State
Tyler Coryea ‘24
High School: Western Reserve Academy
Position: Goalie
College: Maryland
Cooper Simpson ‘24
High School: St Francis De Sales High School
Position: Defense
College: Cornell
Division 2 Commits
Tyler Cunningham ‘23
High School: Westerville Central
Position: Attack
College: Wilmington
Gordy Gombold ‘23
High School: Western Reserve
Position: LSM
College: Tampa
Alex Haughn ‘23
High School: Olentangy Liberty
Position: Defenseman
College: Florida Southern
Joe Holtzer ‘23
High School: Walsh Jesuit
Position: Defenseman
College: Denison
Division 3 Commits
Luke Arnold ‘23
High School: Pickerington High School Central
Position: Goalie
College: Clarkson
Jaxson Bodonyi ‘23
High School: Western Reserve
Position: Attack
College: Saint John Fisher
Adam Budzik ‘23
High School: St Charles Preparatory School
Position: Defense
College: Grove City
Nathaniel Clark ‘23
High School: Oakwood
Position: Defenseman
College: Grove City
Tristen Davis ‘23
High School: Cincinnati Country Day School
Position: FOGO
College: Salisbury
Ryan Hildebrand ‘23
High School: Rocky River
Position: Midfield
College: Lynchburg
Ryan Holcomb ‘23
High School: Walsh Jesuit
Position: Attack
College: Baldwin Wallace
Jordan Ito ‘23
High School: Western Reserve
Position: Midfield
College: Tufts
Lleyton Kidd ‘23
High School: Saint Xavier
Position: Goalie
College: Capital
Brightin Miller ‘23
High School: Bement School
Position: Defense
College: Salisbury
Josh Roberts ‘23
High School: Kenston
Position: LSM
College: Baldwin Wallace
Sawyer Simeone ‘23
High School: Thomas Worthington
Position: Defense
College: York
Christian Tacogue ‘23
High School: Trinity-Pawling
Position: Attack
College: Oberlin
Thank you to Inside Lacrosse who I referenced to put the list of names together.
Good luck in the 2023 season!
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.