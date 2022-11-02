Players to Watch in Ohio

Coaches and players from across Ohio will gather on February 20th to kickoff the 2023 season. To get you prepared for the season, we compiled a list of the top 2023 and 2024 players to watch this season. The list was compiled based on the student-athletes commitment to play at the D1, D2, or D3 level in college.

Where are they coming from?

Ohio has three lacrosse “hotbeds”: Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati. Western Reserve Academy (Greater Cleveland) leads all high schools with seven college commitments. Olentangy Liberty (Greater Columbus) is second in the state with five commitments. St. Xavier, Walsh Jesuit, Saint Ignatius, and Archbishop Moeller each have two commitments apiece. The map below shows where the players are coming from in Ohio.

Where are they going?

More than half of the number of players committed to playing lacrosse in college, 23 of 40, are going to Divison 1 universities. Six players will be staying in the Buckeye state, Ohio State and Cleveland State each have three players committed. Two players have committed to playing for the “team up north.”

Four players have committed to play at the Divison 2 level. One will be staying close to home playing at Denison. Thirteen players have committed to play at the Division 3 level. Baldwin Wallace has two commitments, and Capital and Oberlin each have one player committed.

Defense wins championships

Ohio is built to help their collegiate teams win championships. More than half of players, 24 of 40, are LSMs, Defenseman, or Goalies.

Division 1 Commits

Ty Banks ‘23
High School: Western Reserve 
Position: Defense
College: Georgetown

Aiden Bodonyi ‘23
High School: Western Reserve
Position: LSM 
College: Ohio State

Max Bonner ‘23
High School: Saint Xavier 
Position: Defense 
College: Michigan

Ethan Brooks ‘23
High School: Olentangy Liberty 
Position: Attack 
College: Cleveland State

Jack Bryant ‘23
High School: Jackson
Position: Goalie 
College: Bellarmine

George Cecil ‘23
High School: Olentangy High School
Position: Defense
College: Jacksonville

Cayden Christopher ‘23
High School: Pickerington North
Position: Midfield 
College: Ohio State

Zach Claiborne ‘23
High School: Western Reserve
Position: Midfield 
College: John Hopkins

Austin England ‘23
High School: Hoover
Position: Goalie 
College: Cleveland State

Cade Galko ‘23
High School: Hilliard Davidson
Position: Defenseman
College: Albany

Jack Jenkins ‘23
High School: Hudson 
Position: Attack 
College: Michigan

Grant Kenley ‘23
High School: Olentangy Liberty
Position: Defenseman
College: Delaware

Jack McCloskey ‘23
High School: Western Reserve 
Position: Defenseman 
College: Bryant

Caden Minniti ‘23
High School: Olentangy Liberty
Position: Midfield  
College: Ohio State

Hunter Moriarity ‘23
High School: Saint Ignatius 
Position: Midfield 
College: Fairfield

Tommy Nolan ‘23
High School: Saint Ignatius
Position: Defenseman 
College: Marist

Jacob Smith ‘23
High School: Milford
Position: LSM 
College: Albany

Braydon Spencer ‘23
High School: Olentangy Liberty
Position: Midfield 
College: Lindenwood

Tommy Stines ‘23
High School: Arch Bishop Moeller 
Position: Defense 
College: Army

Marek Tzagournis ‘23
High School: Dublin Jerome
Position: Attack 
College: Denver

Jack Regruth ‘23
High School: Arch Bishop Moeller
Position: Midfield
College: Towson

Evan Knickel ‘23
High School: Springboro
Position: Midfield 
College: Cleveland State

Tyler Coryea ‘24
High School: Western Reserve Academy
Position: Goalie 
College: Maryland

Cooper Simpson ‘24
High School: St Francis De Sales High School
Position: Defense
College: Cornell

Division 2 Commits

Tyler Cunningham ‘23
High School: Westerville Central
Position: Attack 
College: Wilmington 

Gordy Gombold ‘23
High School: Western Reserve
Position: LSM 
College: Tampa

Alex Haughn ‘23
High School: Olentangy Liberty  
Position: Defenseman
College: Florida Southern

Joe Holtzer ‘23
High School: Walsh Jesuit
Position: Defenseman
College: Denison

Division 3 Commits

Luke Arnold ‘23
High School: Pickerington High School Central
Position: Goalie
College: Clarkson 

Jaxson Bodonyi ‘23
High School: Western Reserve
Position: Attack 

College: Saint John Fisher

Adam Budzik ‘23
High School: St Charles Preparatory School
Position: Defense 
College: Grove City 

Nathaniel Clark ‘23
High School: Oakwood 
Position: Defenseman 
College: Grove City

Tristen Davis ‘23
High School: Cincinnati Country Day School
Position: FOGO
College: Salisbury

Ryan Hildebrand ‘23
High School: Rocky River
Position: Midfield 
College: Lynchburg 

Ryan Holcomb ‘23
High School: Walsh Jesuit
Position: Attack 
College: Baldwin Wallace

Jordan Ito ‘23
High School: Western Reserve
Position: Midfield 
College: Tufts

Lleyton Kidd ‘23
High School: Saint Xavier 
Position: Goalie
College: Capital

Brightin Miller ‘23
High School: Bement School
Position: Defense
College: Salisbury 

Josh Roberts ‘23
High School: Kenston 
Position: LSM 
College: Baldwin Wallace

Sawyer Simeone ‘23
High School: Thomas Worthington
Position: Defense
College: York 

Christian Tacogue ‘23
High School: Trinity-Pawling
Position: Attack 
College: Oberlin

Thank you to Inside Lacrosse who I referenced to put the list of names together.

Good luck in the 2023 season!

