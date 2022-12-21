Players to Watch: Indiana Girls Lacrosse

We’re back in the Hoosier State to cover the girls’ side of the sport.

To get you prepared for the season, we compiled a list of the top 2023 and 2024 players to watch this season. The list is based on the student-athletes commitment to play NCAA lacrosse and from input from current Indiana high school coaches.

This not an exhaustive list of Indiana athletes committed to playing at the college level.

Division 1 Commits

Tori Tomalia – Carmel ’23

Midfield – Connecticut

Ellie Nawa – Hamilton Southeastern ’23

Midfield – Army

Zoe Montgomery – Penn ’23

Goalie – Manhattan

Division 2 Commits

Kara McCarthy – Cathedral ’23

Goalie – Rockhurst

Brooke McNeal – Homestead ’23

Midfield – Lake Erie

Division 3 Commit

Claire Alic – Guerin ’23

Midfield – Baldwin Wallace

Top Uncommitted 2023s

Emily Pannunzio – Zionsville

Anna Dumke – Carmel

Camielle VanDeWalle – Brebeuf

Lauren Dean – Westfield

Top Uncommitted 2024s

Ruth Abdalla – Guerin

Goalie

Alex Soucie – Guerin

Midfield

Mary Mason – Chatard

Katherine Constantino – Guerin

Noelle Elefante – Zionsville

Scarlett Fisher – Brebeuf

Sidney Sloan – HSE

Emma Hammond – Noblesville

Aniyah Jones – Brownsburg

Nataley Blackburn – Noblesville

