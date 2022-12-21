Players to Watch: Indiana Girls Lacrosse

We’re back in the Hoosier State to cover the girls’ side of the sport.
To get you prepared for the season, we compiled a list of the top 2023 and 2024 players to watch this season. The list is based on the student-athletes commitment to play NCAA lacrosse and from input from current Indiana high school coaches.
This not an exhaustive list of Indiana athletes committed to playing at the college level.
Division 1 Commits
Tori Tomalia – Carmel ’23
Midfield – Connecticut
Ellie Nawa – Hamilton Southeastern ’23
Midfield – Army
Zoe Montgomery – Penn ’23
Goalie – Manhattan
Division 2 Commits
Kara McCarthy – Cathedral ’23
Goalie – Rockhurst
Brooke McNeal – Homestead ’23
Midfield – Lake Erie
Division 3 Commit
Claire Alic – Guerin ’23
Midfield – Baldwin Wallace
Top Uncommitted 2023s
Emily Pannunzio – Zionsville
Anna Dumke – Carmel
Camielle VanDeWalle – Brebeuf
Lauren Dean – Westfield
Top Uncommitted 2024s
Ruth Abdalla – Guerin
Goalie
Alex Soucie – Guerin
Midfield
Mary Mason – Chatard
Katherine Constantino – Guerin
Noelle Elefante – Zionsville
Scarlett Fisher – Brebeuf
Sidney Sloan – HSE
Emma Hammond – Noblesville
Aniyah Jones – Brownsburg
Nataley Blackburn – Noblesville
Coach’s Companion Episode 35
We just spent some time with Brebeuf Jesuit head coach and Circle City program Nick Etsey discussing all things girl’s lacrosse in Indiana.
You can listen to the interview on Spotify or Apple.
2 Wolves Offensive Clinic in Indianapolis
2 Wolves Performance will be in Indianapolis January 8th.
The shooting and dodging training is open to MS boys, HS boys, and HS girls.
Register today to save your spot.
Coach Jack discussed his approach to clinic training on Coach’s Companion Episode 33 at the 43:14 mark.
