Players to Watch: Michigan Girls Lacrosse

The 2023 Girl’s Lacrosse season begins in Michigan on March 13th. Michigan has 94 teams split into two divisions based on the school’s population.
Rockford High School has won the last eight of the last nine Division 1 State Championships. Brighton High School broke the streak in 2022, defeating Forest Hills Northern in OT last year. Brighton had been the runner-up to Rockford in each of the previous three seasons.
East Grand Rapids has won eight of the last ten Division 2 State Championships, including last year’s 2OT thriller against Detroit Country Day.
Michigan has 35 Division 1, 2, and 3 Commits in the classes of 2023 and 2024. Ten players will be staying in the state to compete at the collegiate level: Michigan (1), Eastern Michigan (2), Davenport (2), Kalamazoo (2), Alma (1), Hope (1), and Rochester (1).
Division 1 Commits
Emma Arico ’24
High School: Detroit Country Day
Position: Midfield
College: Michigan
Mileena Cotter ’24
High School: Salem High School
Position: Midfield
College: Syracuse
Payton Davis ’24
High School: IMG
Position: Midfield
College: Lindenwood
Ella Lantigua ’23
High School: Cranbrook
Position: Attacker
College: New Hampshire
Breyer Fenech ’23
High School: Haslett High School
Position: Midfielder
College: UMBC
Gabby Hendricks ’23
High School: Forest Hills Central High School
Position: Midfield
College: Jacksonville
Erin Humphrey ’24
High School: Troy High School
Position: Defense
College: Eastern Michigan
Hadley Keating ’24
High School: Detroit Country Day School
Position: Attacker
College: Notre Dame
Azaria LeJeune-Woloszyn ’24
High School: Churchill High School
Position: Defense
College: Marquette
Claire Marosi ’24
High School: Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School
Position: Midfield
College: Northwestern
Shannon Murphy ’23
High School: Forest Hills Central High School
Position: Attacker
College: Marquette
Isabelle Osborn ’23
High School: Rockford High School
Position: Attacker
College: South Florida
Kylie Pastor ’24
High School: Haslett High School
Position: Goalie
College: Coastal Carolina
Ava Perrone ’23
High School: Livonia Stevenson High School
Position: Midfield
College: Maryland
Leah Rings ’23
High School: Rockford High School
Position: Midfield
College: Eastern Michigan
Taylor Weston ’23
High School: Detroit Cass Tech
Position: Attacker/Midfielder
College: Delaware State
Maddie White ’24
High School: Spring Lake High School
Position: Midfield
College: East Carolina
Division 2 Commits
Bridget Cox ’23
High School: Okemos High School
Position: Goalie
College: Shippensburg
Aurora Jason ’23
High School: South Lyon High School
Position: Attacker/Midfield
College: Quincy
Shelby Lloyd ’23
High School: Mattawan High School
Position: Defense/Midfield
College: Quincy
Ella Martin ’23
High School: Rochester High School
Position: Midfield
College: Lander
Kloey Merenuk ’23
High School: Hartland High School
Position: Midfield
College: Findlay
Tori Morales ’23
High School: Hudsonville High School
Position: Defense
College: Ashland
Jade Remacle ’23
High School: Midland
Position: Attacker/Midfield
College: Davenport
Inessa Roberston ’23
High School: Grand Haven High School
Position: Defense
College: McKendree
Brianna Rodriguez ’23
High School: Rockford High School
Position: Midfield
College: Davenport
Sarah Rott ’24
High School: Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School
Position: Midfield
College: UMass Lowell
Lauren Walsh ’23
High School: Grand Rapids Northview High School
Position: Attacker
College: Tiffin
Division 3 Commits
Poppy Balkema ’23
High School: Grand Haven High School
Position: Goalie
College: Kalamazoo
Ava Gilardone ’23
High School: Hartland High School
Position: Midfield/Attacker
College: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Abigail Keith ’23
High School: Mattawan High School
Position: Midfielder
College: Alma
Julia Kozal ’23
High School: Forest Hills Northern-Eastern
Position: Defense
College: Kalamazoo
Liliana Tasich ’23
High School: Troy Athens High School
Position: Midfield
College: Rochester
Sophi Dorado ’23
High School: Salem High School
Position: Defense
College: Wells
Lauren Zaccagni ’23
High School: Brighton High School
Position: Attacker/Midfield
College: Hope
1 Comment
You missed Division 1 commits from Forest Hills Central High School…
1. Margaret English- 2023 Defender- committed to Central Michigan University.
2. Tori Bates- 2023 Goalie- committed to George Mason University.
You also failed to mention Delaney Smith- 2023 who is committed to Grand Valley State University, also from Forest Hills Central.