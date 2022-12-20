Players to Watch: Michigan Girls Lacrosse

The 2023 Girl’s Lacrosse season begins in Michigan on March 13th. Michigan has 94 teams split into two divisions based on the school’s population.

Rockford High School has won the last eight of the last nine Division 1 State Championships. Brighton High School broke the streak in 2022, defeating Forest Hills Northern in OT last year. Brighton had been the runner-up to Rockford in each of the previous three seasons.

East Grand Rapids has won eight of the last ten Division 2 State Championships, including last year’s 2OT thriller against Detroit Country Day.

Michigan has 35 Division 1, 2, and 3 Commits in the classes of 2023 and 2024. Ten players will be staying in the state to compete at the collegiate level: Michigan (1), Eastern Michigan (2), Davenport (2), Kalamazoo (2), Alma (1), Hope (1), and Rochester (1).

Division 1 Commits

Emma Arico ’24
High School: Detroit Country Day
Position: Midfield
College: Michigan

Mileena Cotter ’24
High School: Salem High School
Position: Midfield
College: Syracuse

Payton Davis ’24
High School: IMG
Position: Midfield
College: Lindenwood

Ella Lantigua ’23
High School: Cranbrook
Position: Attacker
College: New Hampshire

Breyer Fenech ’23
High School: Haslett High School
Position: Midfielder
College: UMBC

Gabby Hendricks ’23
High School: Forest Hills Central High School
Position: Midfield
College: Jacksonville

Erin Humphrey ’24
High School: Troy High School
Position: Defense
College: Eastern Michigan

Hadley Keating ’24
High School: Detroit Country Day School
Position: Attacker
College: Notre Dame

Azaria LeJeune-Woloszyn ’24
High School: Churchill High School
Position: Defense
College: Marquette

Claire Marosi ’24
High School: Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School
Position: Midfield
College: Northwestern

Shannon Murphy ’23
High School: Forest Hills Central High School
Position: Attacker
College: Marquette

Isabelle Osborn ’23
High School: Rockford High School
Position: Attacker
College: South Florida

Kylie Pastor ’24
High School: Haslett High School
Position: Goalie
College: Coastal Carolina

Ava Perrone ’23
High School: Livonia Stevenson High School
Position: Midfield
College: Maryland

Leah Rings ’23
High School: Rockford High School
Position: Midfield
College: Eastern Michigan

Taylor Weston ’23
High School: Detroit Cass Tech
Position: Attacker/Midfielder
College: Delaware State

Maddie White ’24
High School: Spring Lake High School
Position: Midfield
College: East Carolina

Division 2 Commits

Bridget Cox ’23
High School: Okemos High School
Position: Goalie
College: Shippensburg

Aurora Jason ’23
High School: South Lyon High School
Position: Attacker/Midfield
College: Quincy

Shelby Lloyd ’23
High School: Mattawan High School
Position: Defense/Midfield
College: Quincy

Ella Martin ’23
High School: Rochester High School
Position: Midfield
College: Lander

Kloey Merenuk ’23
High School: Hartland High School
Position: Midfield
College: Findlay

Tori Morales ’23
High School: Hudsonville High School
Position: Defense
College: Ashland

Jade Remacle ’23
High School: Midland
Position: Attacker/Midfield
College: Davenport

Inessa Roberston ’23
High School: Grand Haven High School
Position: Defense
College: McKendree

Brianna Rodriguez ’23
High School: Rockford High School
Position: Midfield
College: Davenport

Sarah Rott ’24
High School: Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School
Position: Midfield
College: UMass Lowell

Lauren Walsh ’23
High School: Grand Rapids Northview High School
Position: Attacker
College: Tiffin

Division 3 Commits

Poppy Balkema ’23
High School: Grand Haven High School
Position: Goalie
College: Kalamazoo

Ava Gilardone ’23
High School: Hartland High School
Position: Midfield/Attacker
College: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Abigail Keith ’23
High School: Mattawan High School
Position: Midfielder
College: Alma

Julia Kozal ’23
High School: Forest Hills Northern-Eastern
Position: Defense
College: Kalamazoo

Liliana Tasich ’23
High School: Troy Athens High School
Position: Midfield
College: Rochester

Sophi Dorado ’23
High School: Salem High School
Position: Defense
College: Wells

Lauren Zaccagni ’23
High School: Brighton High School
Position: Attacker/Midfield
College: Hope

  1. [email protected] on December 21, 2022 at 2:17 am

    You missed Division 1 commits from Forest Hills Central High School…
    1. Margaret English- 2023 Defender- committed to Central Michigan University.
    2. Tori Bates- 2023 Goalie- committed to George Mason University.

    You also failed to mention Delaney Smith- 2023 who is committed to Grand Valley State University, also from Forest Hills Central.

