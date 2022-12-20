Players to Watch: Michigan Girls Lacrosse

The 2023 Girl’s Lacrosse season begins in Michigan on March 13th. Michigan has 94 teams split into two divisions based on the school’s population.

Rockford High School has won the last eight of the last nine Division 1 State Championships. Brighton High School broke the streak in 2022, defeating Forest Hills Northern in OT last year. Brighton had been the runner-up to Rockford in each of the previous three seasons.

Brighton senior Ella Boose with the goal in OT as the Bulldogs went on to beat Forest Hills Northern 12-11 for the Division 1 Girls Lacrosse State Title this afternoon. @brighton_lax_ #WatchHerRise X @DMC_Rehab pic.twitter.com/Ixsh3l0HT3 — State Champs! W (@StateChampsW) June 12, 2022

East Grand Rapids has won eight of the last ten Division 2 State Championships, including last year’s 2OT thriller against Detroit Country Day.

DIVISION 2 GIRLS LACROSSE FINAL RECAP: East Grand Rapids (@EGR_AD) vs. Detroit Country Day#StateChamps X @MHSAA pic.twitter.com/Pi2mq7aEa5 — STATE CHAMPS! Michigan (@statechampsmich) June 15, 2022

Michigan has 35 Division 1, 2, and 3 Commits in the classes of 2023 and 2024. Ten players will be staying in the state to compete at the collegiate level: Michigan (1), Eastern Michigan (2), Davenport (2), Kalamazoo (2), Alma (1), Hope (1), and Rochester (1).

Division 1 Commits

Emma Arico ’24

High School: Detroit Country Day

Position: Midfield

College: Michigan

Mileena Cotter ’24

High School: Salem High School

Position: Midfield

College: Syracuse

Payton Davis ’24

High School: IMG

Position: Midfield

College: Lindenwood

Ella Lantigua ’23

High School: Cranbrook

Position: Attacker

College: New Hampshire

Breyer Fenech ’23

High School: Haslett High School

Position: Midfielder

College: UMBC

Gabby Hendricks ’23

High School: Forest Hills Central High School

Position: Midfield

College: Jacksonville

Erin Humphrey ’24

High School: Troy High School

Position: Defense

College: Eastern Michigan

Hadley Keating ’24

High School: Detroit Country Day School

Position: Attacker

College: Notre Dame

Azaria LeJeune-Woloszyn ’24

High School: Churchill High School

Position: Defense

College: Marquette

Claire Marosi ’24

High School: Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School

Position: Midfield

College: Northwestern

Shannon Murphy ’23

High School: Forest Hills Central High School

Position: Attacker

College: Marquette

Isabelle Osborn ’23

High School: Rockford High School

Position: Attacker

College: South Florida

Kylie Pastor ’24

High School: Haslett High School

Position: Goalie

College: Coastal Carolina

Ava Perrone ’23

High School: Livonia Stevenson High School

Position: Midfield

College: Maryland

Leah Rings ’23

High School: Rockford High School

Position: Midfield

College: Eastern Michigan

Taylor Weston ’23

High School: Detroit Cass Tech

Position: Attacker/Midfielder

College: Delaware State

Maddie White ’24

High School: Spring Lake High School

Position: Midfield

College: East Carolina

Division 2 Commits

Bridget Cox ’23

High School: Okemos High School

Position: Goalie

College: Shippensburg

Aurora Jason ’23

High School: South Lyon High School

Position: Attacker/Midfield

College: Quincy

Shelby Lloyd ’23

High School: Mattawan High School

Position: Defense/Midfield

College: Quincy

Ella Martin ’23

High School: Rochester High School

Position: Midfield

College: Lander

Kloey Merenuk ’23

High School: Hartland High School

Position: Midfield

College: Findlay

Tori Morales ’23

High School: Hudsonville High School

Position: Defense

College: Ashland

Jade Remacle ’23

High School: Midland

Position: Attacker/Midfield

College: Davenport

Inessa Roberston ’23

High School: Grand Haven High School

Position: Defense

College: McKendree

Brianna Rodriguez ’23

High School: Rockford High School

Position: Midfield

College: Davenport

Sarah Rott ’24

High School: Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School

Position: Midfield

College: UMass Lowell

Lauren Walsh ’23

High School: Grand Rapids Northview High School

Position: Attacker

College: Tiffin

Division 3 Commits

Poppy Balkema ’23

High School: Grand Haven High School

Position: Goalie

College: Kalamazoo

Ava Gilardone ’23

High School: Hartland High School

Position: Midfield/Attacker

College: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Abigail Keith ’23

High School: Mattawan High School

Position: Midfielder

College: Alma

Julia Kozal ’23

High School: Forest Hills Northern-Eastern

Position: Defense

College: Kalamazoo

Liliana Tasich ’23

High School: Troy Athens High School

Position: Midfield

College: Rochester

Sophi Dorado ’23

High School: Salem High School

Position: Defense

College: Wells

Lauren Zaccagni ’23

High School: Brighton High School

Position: Attacker/Midfield

College: Hope