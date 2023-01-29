Players to Watch: Ohio Girls Lacrosse

Coaches and players from across Ohio will gather on February 20th to kickoff the 2023 season.
To get you prepared for the season, we compiled a list of the top 2023 and 2024 players to watch this season. Before we get started, here is a recap of the 2022 season.
2022 Season
Ohio Girls Lacrosse is split into two divisions. The state championship was held at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, the former home field of the Columbus Crew.
In Division 1, Cincinnati Mariemont defeated Chagrin Falls 14-13 in OT. Piper George (5G) and Caroline Soller (4G) led Mariemont in scoring.
In Division 2, New Albany defeated Upper Arlington 13-12 in OT. Maddy Paz (4G) and Abby Cole (4G) led New Albany in scoring.
New Albany ended the season at the top ranked team in the USA Lacrosse Midwest Rankings for 2022. New Albany and Upper Arlington lead the way with four girls featured on the list.
Players to Watch
We looked at number of sites and talked to a handful of coaches to compile a list of some of the top girls to watch in the classes of 2023 and 2024. In total, we have 22 girls on our list.
Seven players will continue their college careers in the Buckeye state with three headed to Ohio State, two going to Cinicinnati, and one each going to Youngstown State and Kent State.
Class of 2023
Lexi Bird ’23
High School: Olentangy Liberty High School
Position: Attacker
College: Stetson
Abby Cole ’23
High School: New Albany High School
Position: Midfield
College: Louisville
Abberly Dela Rosa ’23
High School: Hilliard Darby High School
Position: Midfield
College: Niagara
Caroline Gage ’23
High School: Cuyahoga Falls High School
Position: Midfield
College: Navy
Makena Harrington ’23
High School: Olentangy Liberty High School
Position: Midfield
College: Florida
Kierstin Hillis ’23
High School: Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy
Position: Attacker
College: High Point
Cate Isaacson ’23
High School: Thomas Worthington High School
Position: Midfield
College: Florida
Elise Larsen ’23
High School: St. Joseph Academy
Position: Midfield
College: Bryant
Gabrielle Nelson ’23
High School: Walnut Hills High School
Position: Midfield
College: Howard
Brooke Peck ’23
High School: Chaminade Julienne High School
Position: Midfield
College: Youngstown State
Caroline Soller ’23
High School: Mariemont High School
Position: Midfield
College: Cincinnati
Lilly Stelzer ’23
High School: Upper Arlington High School
Position: Midfield
College: Cincinnati
Kampbell Stone ’23
High School: Upper Arlington High School
Position: Midfield
College: Ohio State
Kate Tyack ’23
High School: Dublin Coffman High School
Position: Midfield
College: Ohio State
Mikayla Williams ’23
High School: Bexley High School
Position: Midfield
College: Bryant
Class of 2024
Abbie Dunlap ’24
High School: Upper Arlington High School
Position: Midfield
College: Louisville
Kenzie Gash ’24
High School: Stow-Munroe Falls High School
Position: Midfield
College: Kent State
Zoey Gottlieb ’24
High School: Thomas Worthington High School
Position: Goalie
College: Marquette
Lexi Larsen ’24
High School: Indian Hill High School
Position: Midfield
College: South Florida
Ellie McClelland ’24
High School: New Albany High School
Position: Midfield
College: Notre Dame
Madison Paz ’24
High School: New Albany High School
Position: Midfield
College: Ohio State
Ava Stummer ’24
High School: Upper Arlington High School
Position: Defense
College: Penn State
