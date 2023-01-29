Players to Watch: Ohio Girls Lacrosse

Coaches and players from across Ohio will gather on February 20th to kickoff the 2023 season.

To get you prepared for the season, we compiled a list of the top 2023 and 2024 players to watch this season. Before we get started, here is a recap of the 2022 season.

2022 Season

Ohio Girls Lacrosse is split into two divisions. The state championship was held at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, the former home field of the Columbus Crew.

In Division 1, Cincinnati Mariemont defeated Chagrin Falls 14-13 in OT. Piper George (5G) and Caroline Soller (4G) led Mariemont in scoring.

In Division 2, New Albany defeated Upper Arlington 13-12 in OT. Maddy Paz (4G) and Abby Cole (4G) led New Albany in scoring.

New Albany ended the season at the top ranked team in the USA Lacrosse Midwest Rankings for 2022. New Albany and Upper Arlington lead the way with four girls featured on the list.

Players to Watch

We looked at number of sites and talked to a handful of coaches to compile a list of some of the top girls to watch in the classes of 2023 and 2024. In total, we have 22 girls on our list.

Seven players will continue their college careers in the Buckeye state with three headed to Ohio State, two going to Cinicinnati, and one each going to Youngstown State and Kent State.

Prepping for season one in our new home🤩#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/MxeP76zGXO — Ohio State Women’s LAX (@OhioStateWLAX) January 19, 2023

Class of 2023

Lexi Bird ’23

High School: Olentangy Liberty High School

Position: Attacker

College: Stetson

Abby Cole ’23

High School: New Albany High School

Position: Midfield

College: Louisville

Abberly Dela Rosa ’23

High School: Hilliard Darby High School

Position: Midfield

College: Niagara

Caroline Gage ’23

High School: Cuyahoga Falls High School

Position: Midfield

College: Navy

Makena Harrington ’23

High School: Olentangy Liberty High School

Position: Midfield

College: Florida

Kierstin Hillis ’23

High School: Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy

Position: Attacker

College: High Point

Cate Isaacson ’23

High School: Thomas Worthington High School

Position: Midfield

College: Florida

Elise Larsen ’23

High School: St. Joseph Academy

Position: Midfield

College: Bryant

Gabrielle Nelson ’23

High School: Walnut Hills High School

Position: Midfield

College: Howard

Brooke Peck ’23

High School: Chaminade Julienne High School

Position: Midfield

College: Youngstown State

Caroline Soller ’23

High School: Mariemont High School

Position: Midfield

College: Cincinnati

Lilly Stelzer ’23

High School: Upper Arlington High School

Position: Midfield

College: Cincinnati

Kampbell Stone ’23

High School: Upper Arlington High School

Position: Midfield

College: Ohio State

Kate Tyack ’23

High School: Dublin Coffman High School

Position: Midfield

College: Ohio State

Mikayla Williams ’23

High School: Bexley High School

Position: Midfield

College: Bryant

Class of 2024

Abbie Dunlap ’24

High School: Upper Arlington High School

Position: Midfield

College: Louisville

Kenzie Gash ’24

High School: Stow-Munroe Falls High School

Position: Midfield

College: Kent State

Zoey Gottlieb ’24

High School: Thomas Worthington High School

Position: Goalie

College: Marquette

Lexi Larsen ’24

High School: Indian Hill High School

Position: Midfield

College: South Florida

Ellie McClelland ’24

High School: New Albany High School

Position: Midfield

College: Notre Dame

Madison Paz ’24

High School: New Albany High School

Position: Midfield

College: Ohio State

Ava Stummer ’24

High School: Upper Arlington High School

Position: Defense

College: Penn State

