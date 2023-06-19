PLL Recap Week 3: Whipsnakes

We previewed this game on Lacrosse Narrative Saturday afternoon.

And while, we did pick the Whips, we didn’t expect this bloodbath. Not after nearly every game this year has been decided by one goal.

Not going to be the typical Whipsnakes seasons without Nardella but this outfit is still perfectly suited to defeat the attack driven Woods. It could get dicey if someone other than Pannell is creating and producing for the Woods.

Myles Jones and Sergio Perkovic are very much struggling to find their game. Perhaps this match up settles them and they get their 2023 seasons started.

Unlike college football, the Whips have plenty of time to right the ship. How will they handle being in uncharted waters? Tucker Dordevic seems like the PLL is a dream fit for his game.

Pick: Whipsnakes

Matt Rambo tonight:



✔️ 5 Points

✔️ 4 Goals

5 Points, 4 Goals, 4-4 Shooting 💯

At this point in the season, four teams sit at 2-1 and the other four check in at 1-2.

The 1-2 contender? Whipsnakes.

The Maryland Snakes are missing a key piece in Joe Nardella but the championship core is still intact and rookies Tucker Dordevic and Garrett Leadmon have given the offense a jolt.

The two week break for the World Games may be physically taxing for the defense and Matt Rambo but it will give those rookies a chance to reset and catch their breath. Out of the fire and back into the fryer.

Only one team now has a dominant faceoff man and the Atlas defense is still an unmitigated disaster. The break could also benefit Pete LaSalla who hasn’t been the darling from every Virginia broadcast. He’s turned in back to back sub 40% outings.

Oddly, Zed Williams is listed as a defender for the Haudenosaunee in San Diego. Williams had 2 goals on 10 shots in his first game back from the NLL. He had 2 goals on 4 shots in his second game. Will he need another adjustment period post World Games?

If the Whipsnakes are indeed the contender in the group of 1-2 teams, they’ll get to prove it when they face the 2-1 Archers in Minneapolis after the World Games.