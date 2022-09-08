PLL Week 13 Washington DC Primer

Four teams left.

Three games left.

Man, this would have been the year to reseed after the first round. Waterdogs versus Whipsnakes in the 1PM game feels like the title match up now that the Chrome were bounced.

We’ll take two overtime games on Sunday as a consolation prize.

Whipsnakes vs. Waterdogs

Week two featured the first overtime game of the season with the Whips trumping the Dogs in overtime. The Waterdogs did beat the Whipsnakes in the rematch back on July 2nd. It was the only loss of the season for the Whips.

Point to a very poor shooting performance by key members of the Maryland alumni team.

Matt Rambo 1-5

Zed Williams 1-7

Bryan Cole 0-3

Justin Guterding 0-6

However, Cole hasn’t been in the lineup since August 6th. Guterding hasn’t played since July 30th. Whipsnakes haven’t lost since the July 2nd tilt against the Waterdogs. As a result, they earned the bye and have been able to recuperate and prep. Do they have new things installed as best as they can be? Are they taking the approach of, you know what’s coming, you can’t stop it anyway?

In the second regular season meeting, the Waterdogs won every quarter but the third quarter. That’s something you point to if you’re a Waterdogs fan. We were better than them for 75% of the game. Can they do that again when it matters most?

Can the Waterdogs make things as difficult for Nardella as they did for Baptiste last week? They allowed Nardella to go 63% in the regular season and still won by a goal. Last week, Baptiste topped at 50%. We’ve talked about this before in terms of mindset at the face off stripe. It is a lot easier to be the team struggling if you’re prepared mentally and tactically to lose the majority of the face offs. If you’re expecting pinch pop parties all afternoon and they aren’t happening, the shadow of doubt grows to all parts of your game.

The last time the Waterdogs held a team under double digits was June 24th to the Chaos. We are well aware of the Chaos struggles in the first half of the season. Granted the Whipsnakes haven’t exactly lit up the score sheet all season but perhaps the two weeks of recovery is exactly the boost they need. As high powered as the Waterdogs offense has been, the Whipsnakes defense is vastly superior to the Atlas group.

Ultimately too many things have to go well for the Waterdogs to win. Don’t see that occurring against a veteran team coming off a bye week.

Pick: Whipsnakes

Archers vs. Chaos

If you’re the Archers, are you excited you’re playing the Chaos in an elimination game? Archers fans…be honest, would you have rather played the Chrome? A week ago, we had the Chaos in the grave and the dirt just needed to be pushed in by the aforementioned Knights. Instead, the Fighting ATs absolutely boat raced the pink and blue team and the Chaos are right back were they’ve been the last two seasons. Surging into the semifinals.

Good lord if Blaze has another 90% first half, what do you say in the locker room? He can’t do that again? He is doing it again! He ruined the Chrome’s season last week. He ruined everyone’s season last playoffs.

We can’t talk about the first regular season game the Archers won because it was against the junior varsity Scorpions. But, they did win the second match against the varsity group 11-8 on August 13th.

That win triggered a three game winning streak for the Archers. Their offense has averaged 13.3 goals per game thanks to Connor Fields (13 points), Tom Schreiber (11 points), and Ryan Ambler (8 points). Tough sledding for the Chaos if Will Manny, Marcus Holman, Matt Moore, and Grant Ament chip in as well. Every offense in the PLL is loaded with stars but they Archers are most commonly mentioned among the top units.

Ament has to move his feet and play a simpler game. They cannot settle for high risk passing and create transition opportunities from turnovers. Justin Inacio needs to have a clear advantage at the face off stripe. And, Graeme Hossack must limit Josh Byrne. A small portion of those keys are easier said than done.

We’ve spent a chunk of 2022 telling you why the Chaos couldn’t possibly be good this season. And then, we still bet on them and each time lost money. One more time, we are telling you their season is over. God help #LaxTwitter if we’re wrong.

Pick: Archers

