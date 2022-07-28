PLL Week 8 Dallas Primer

Connecticut was wildly entertaining and unpredictable. We posted our first 2-2 picks weekend since Week 2.

The Whipsnakes clinched a playoff spot.

The Chaos finally emerged from the basement. Thanks to goal differential not because they won their second game.

What does Dallas have in store? Saturday’s slate is packed with the top four teams in the league. Sunday features the bottom fighting for their playoff lives.

At the time of this post, the injury report hadn’t been released. There are a lot of questions regarding Trevor Baptiste, Michael Sowers, and Logan Wisnauskas.

Archers vs. Atlas

Game of the weekend, right? Yes, if Baptiste is out. No, if Baptiste plays and is himself. As horrifying as the Archers offense was in the second half, you won’t be able to get away with a four goal half against the Atlas. Assuming, Baptiste is good to go. Is Bucaro the missing piece for the Atlas offense? Do they have a reliable second midfield scoring option? Their third leading midfield scorer is Danny Logan who has the same number of points as Baptiste. They were top end heavy at attack prior to Costabile breaking out against the Redwoods. Let’s say a close win if Baptiste is himself but a loss if he doesn’t play. Feels like the Archers have a better chance of winning a shootout.

Pick: Atlas

Chrome vs. Whipsnakes

Another opportunity for the upstart Chrome to bounce back after a loss. Unfortunately, they are lining up against the Whipsnakes. Logan Wisnauskas will have to be healthy and productive. Connor Farrell has been excellent this season but Joe Nardella has been better. Can he get to 50% to limit possession time discrepancy? Love the defensive matchups for Chrome against the Whips attack especially if Jay Carlson is going to be missing again. Who is the third attackman for the Whips? It might not matter if Justin Guterding stays hot.

Pick: Whipsnakes

Waterdogs vs. Cannons

Would the Waterdogs have enough to beat the Cannons if Sowers is unavailable? Watch for Jack Hannah. He has been up and down all season production wise but is coming off a nine shot, no point performance against the Chrome. If the pattern holds, he’ll chip in this weekend. Does he need Sowers out there? Is that a reflection of Mikie Schlosser not being available? The Cannons have even more questions. We’ll trust Dillon Ward to hold down the fort in a low scoring game.

Pick: Waterdogs

Redwoods vs. Chaos

Most compelling game of the weekend that doesn’t feature teams with winning records. The Redwoods appeared to be a promising outfit last week thanks in large part to Trevor Baptiste not dressing. They scored five times in the first quarter and seven in the deciding fourth quarter thanks to a fluke two bomb. They also allowed a snowman in the second quarter. Unlike the 2022 Atlas, the Chaos are more comfortable playing with a face off disadvantage and Riorden is waiting in net. The Woods won the first match up 11-7 but that was before the Bandits arrived. Assuming the Chaos don’t blow out the Redwoods, the Woods would still be ahead of them based on goal differential.

Pick: Chaos

Week 1 Picks

Winners: Atlas, Whipsnakes, Chrome

Loser: Waterdogs

Week 2 Picks

Winners: Atlas, Whipsnakes

Losers: Redwoods, Chaos

Week 3 Picks

Winners: Chrome, Archers, Redwoods

Losers: Atlas

Week 4 Picks

Winners: Whipsnakes, Chrome, Atlas

Losers: Chaos

Week 5 Picks

Winners: Archers, Atlas, Chaos

Losers: Whipsnakes

Week 6 Picks

Winners: Whipsnakes, Archers

Losers: Atlas, Chrome

Record: 16-8