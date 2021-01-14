Podcast / James Miceli: Starting Epoch Lacrosse and Relaunching Lacrosse Playground

On this episode of the Pro Lacrosse Talk Podcast, Hutton Jackson and Adam Moore are joined by Epoch Lacrosse founder and CEO James Miceli to discuss his college career at Adelphi and how he started Epoch Lacrosse. They also cover the Epoch-owned media company Playground Sports and its partnership with Pro Lacrosse Talk for the relaunching of LacrossePlayground.com. Miceli discusses his relationship with the original Lacrosse Playground founders Adam O’Neill, Harry Alford and Thomas Alford, his vision for the new website and what fans can expect from the new LPG brand.

Pro Lacrosse Talk is the flagship lacrosse podcast of the Lacrosse Playground network covering all three professional lacrosse leagues (NLL, PLL, Athletes Unlimited). Each week throughout the season we’ll recap the games, provide analysis on the teams and feature exclusive postgame and off-the-field interviews with professional lacrosse players, coaches and executives.

