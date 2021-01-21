Podcast / Matt McMahon: Becoming a Full-Time Pro Lacrosse Player and How Archers LC Can Improve in 2021

Connect with us

Matt McMahon: Becoming a Full-Time Pro Lacrosse Player and How Archers LC Can Improve in 2021 (Pro Lacrosse Talk Podcast #122)

On this episode of the Pro Lacrosse Talk Podcast, Hutton Jackson and Adam Moore are joined by PLL all-star and Archers LC defender Matt McMahon. They discuss his time at Penn University, winning an MLL championship with the Ohio Machine and how joining the PLL has helped him shift his mindset as a pro athlete and become a full-time lacrosse player. He also discusses his favorite PLL team to go up against, his thoughts on how the PLL-MLL merger will help professional lacrosse continue to grow and why Luka Doncic is his favorite non-lacrosse athlete to watch.

