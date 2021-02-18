Podcast / Michelle Tumolo: Growing Women’s Lacrosse and Helping to Build the Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse League

Connect with us

Michelle Tumolo: Growing Women’s Lacrosse and Helping to Build the Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse League (Pro Lacrosse Talk Podcast #127)

On this episode of the Pro Lacrosse Talk Podcast, Hutton Jackson and Adam Moore are joined by Athletes Unlimited attacker Michelle Tumolo to discuss her time at Syracuse and playing for Gary Gait, representing USA as a member of the U.S. women’s lacrosse team and helping to shape Athletes Unlimited’s pro women’s lacrosse league as a member of the player committee. They also discuss her time playing for the Philadelphia Force in the UWLX and Philadelphia Fire in the WPLL, who her first pick would be if named a captain of one of the Athletes Unlimited teams, coaching at Wagner and her passion for Philadelphia sports.

Hutton Jackson

Hutton Jackson is a professional video editor, co-founder/host of Pro Lacrosse Talk and editor-in-chief of Lacrosse Playground. He is also an Emmy-winning associate producer with two major sports networks and oversees Lacrosse Playground's video content as the head coordinating producer. Hutton played four years of college lacrosse at DeSales University where his highest lacrosse accolade was being named to Inside Lacrosse's 2014 All-Name Team with current pros Challen Rogers, Deemer Class and Larken Kemp, an honor that didn't require stepping on the field. When he's not writing on lacrosse, he can usually be found diving around the crease in your local men's league and ranting about Baltimore and D.C. professional sports.

