Podcast / Michelle Tumolo: Growing Women’s Lacrosse and Helping to Build the Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse League

On this episode of the Pro Lacrosse Talk Podcast, Hutton Jackson and Adam Moore are joined by Athletes Unlimited attacker Michelle Tumolo to discuss her time at Syracuse and playing for Gary Gait, representing USA as a member of the U.S. women’s lacrosse team and helping to shape Athletes Unlimited’s pro women’s lacrosse league as a member of the player committee. They also discuss her time playing for the Philadelphia Force in the UWLX and Philadelphia Fire in the WPLL, who her first pick would be if named a captain of one of the Athletes Unlimited teams, coaching at Wagner and her passion for Philadelphia sports.

Pro Lacrosse Talk is the flagship lacrosse podcast of the Lacrosse Playground network covering all three professional lacrosse leagues (NLL, PLL, Athletes Unlimited). Each week throughout the season we’ll recap the games, provide analysis on the teams and feature exclusive postgame and off-the-field interviews with professional lacrosse players, coaches and executives. If you’re a fan of lacrosse podcasts like the Unbuckled Chinstrap, The Inside Feed, Lacrosse Classified or The Crease Dive, then give us a listen.

