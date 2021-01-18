Connect with us

Podcast

Podcast / PLL Announces its Return and Unveils New Cannons LC Logo

PLL Announces its Return and Unveils New Cannons LC Logo (Pro Lacrosse Talk Podcast #121)

On this episode of the Pro Lacrosse Talk Podcast, Hutton Jackson and Adam Moore discuss the rebranded Cannons Lacrosse Club logo, how the PLL is  effectively utilizing the MLL history and the announcement that the 2021 PLL season will feature 43 games over 11 weekends starting on June 4. Hutton and Adam also give their picks for which coaches they think should helm Cannons LC, discuss a potential Paul Rabil, Kyle Harrison and Dave Pietramala reunion on the Cannons, and breakdown how the PLL season could impact the NLL’s 35th anniversary season.

Related Topics
Pro Lacrosse Talk

Pro Lacrosse Talk was created by Adam Moore and Hutton Jackson, two former NCAA athletes and lifetime lacrosse fans who recognized the need for a platform devoted solely to professional lacrosse. The Pro Lacrosse Talk podcast is the first and only podcast covering all three professional lacrosse leagues (NLL, PLL, Athletes Unlimited) and remains the main source for pro lacrosse news.

Click to comment
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More in Podcast

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x