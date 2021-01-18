Podcast / PLL Announces its Return and Unveils New Cannons LC Logo

PLL Announces its Return and Unveils New Cannons LC Logo (Pro Lacrosse Talk Podcast #121)

On this episode of the Pro Lacrosse Talk Podcast, Hutton Jackson and Adam Moore discuss the rebranded Cannons Lacrosse Club logo, how the PLL is effectively utilizing the MLL history and the announcement that the 2021 PLL season will feature 43 games over 11 weekends starting on June 4. Hutton and Adam also give their picks for which coaches they think should helm Cannons LC, discuss a potential Paul Rabil, Kyle Harrison and Dave Pietramala reunion on the Cannons, and breakdown how the PLL season could impact the NLL’s 35th anniversary season.

Pro Lacrosse Talk is the flagship lacrosse podcast of the Lacrosse Playground network covering all three professional lacrosse leagues (NLL, PLL, Athletes Unlimited). Each week throughout the season we’ll recap the games, provide analysis on the teams and feature exclusive postgame and off-the-field interviews with professional lacrosse players, coaches and executives.

