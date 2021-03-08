Podcast / Previewing the PLL Expansion Draft and Analyzing the Major PLL Trades

Connect with us

Previewing the PLL Expansion Draft and Analyzing the Major PLL Trades

Previewing the PLL Expansion Draft and Analyzing the Major PLL Trades (Pro Lacrosse Talk Podcast #131)

On this episode of the Pro Lacrosse Talk Podcast, Hutton Jackson and Adam Moore are joined by Lacrosse Playground contributor Brian Andrews. They discuss the Atlas trading Paul Rabil to Cannons LC and Ryan Brown to Waterdogs LC, discuss the players left off their teams’ protected rosters and provide their thoughts on which players Coach Sean Quirk targets in the PLL Expansion Draft on March 11.

Pro Lacrosse Talk was created by Adam Moore and Hutton Jackson, two former NCAA athletes and lifetime lacrosse fans who recognized the need for a platform devoted solely to professional lacrosse. The Pro Lacrosse Talk podcast is the first and only podcast covering all three professional lacrosse leagues (NLL, PLL, Athletes Unlimited) and remains the main source for pro lacrosse news.

