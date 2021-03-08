Podcast / Previewing the PLL Expansion Draft and Analyzing the Major PLL Trades

Previewing the PLL Expansion Draft and Analyzing the Major PLL Trades (Pro Lacrosse Talk Podcast #131)

On this episode of the Pro Lacrosse Talk Podcast, Hutton Jackson and Adam Moore are joined by Lacrosse Playground contributor Brian Andrews. They discuss the Atlas trading Paul Rabil to Cannons LC and Ryan Brown to Waterdogs LC, discuss the players left off their teams’ protected rosters and provide their thoughts on which players Coach Sean Quirk targets in the PLL Expansion Draft on March 11.

—

Pro Lacrosse Talk is the flagship lacrosse podcast of the Lacrosse Playground network covering all three professional lacrosse leagues (NLL, PLL, Athletes Unlimited). Each week throughout the season we’ll recap the games, provide analysis on the teams and feature exclusive postgame and off-the-field interviews with professional lacrosse players, coaches and executives. If you’re a fan of lacrosse podcasts like the Unbuckled Chinstrap, The Inside Feed, Lacrosse Classified or The Crease Dive, then give us a listen.

—

