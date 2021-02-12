Podcast / Troy Reh: Preparing for Another Chance at the PLL Title with Chaos LC

Troy Reh: Preparing for Another Chance at the PLL Title with Chaos LC (Pro Lacrosse Talk Podcast #126)

On this episode of the Pro Lacrosse Talk Podcast, Hutton Jackson and Adam Moore are joined by Chaos LSM and former Albany Great Dane Troy Reh, who discusses his father Scott Reh’s impact on him and his twin brother Justin Reh, playing for Coach Scott Marr at UAlbany, getting drafted by the New York Lizards and joining Chaos LC in the PLL. He also discusses how Chaos is preparing for another playoff run in 2021, his thoughts on the PLL-MLL Merger, being an Epoch Lacrosse athlete and how he’s training the next generation through the PLL Academy.

Pro Lacrosse Talk is the flagship lacrosse podcast of the Lacrosse Playground network covering all three professional lacrosse leagues (NLL, PLL, Athletes Unlimited). Each week throughout the season we’ll recap the games, provide analysis on the teams and feature exclusive postgame and off-the-field interviews with professional lacrosse players, coaches and executives. If you’re a fan of lacrosse podcasts like the Unbuckled Chinstrap, The Inside Feed, Lacrosse Classified or The Crease Dive, then give us a listen.

