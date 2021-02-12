Connect with us

Podcast

Podcast / Troy Reh: Preparing for Another Chance at the PLL Title with Chaos LC

Troy Reh: Preparing for Another Chance at the PLL Title with Chaos LC (Pro Lacrosse Talk Podcast #126)

On this episode of the Pro Lacrosse Talk Podcast, Hutton Jackson and Adam Moore are joined by Chaos LSM and former Albany Great Dane Troy Reh, who discusses his father Scott Reh’s impact on him and his twin brother Justin Reh, playing for Coach Scott Marr at UAlbany, getting drafted by the New York Lizards and joining Chaos LC in the PLL. He also discusses how Chaos is preparing for another playoff run in 2021, his thoughts on the PLL-MLL Merger, being an Epoch Lacrosse athlete and how he’s training the next generation through the PLL Academy.

Related Topics
Pro Lacrosse Talk

Pro Lacrosse Talk was created by Adam Moore and Hutton Jackson, two former NCAA athletes and lifetime lacrosse fans who recognized the need for a platform devoted solely to professional lacrosse. The Pro Lacrosse Talk podcast is the first and only podcast covering all three professional lacrosse leagues (NLL, PLL, Athletes Unlimited) and remains the main source for pro lacrosse news.

Click to comment
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More in Podcast

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x