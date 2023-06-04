Premier Lacrosse League Week 1 Picks

Did you pay attention to Saturday Morning Live on The Lacrosse Narrative?

So far, we’re 2-0 while rookie PLL coaches are 0-2.

The Atlas got a masterful rookie debut from Xander Dickson (3 goals) while Romar Dennis returned to his outdoor game form shooting 0 for 8.

The Archers may have cured their biggest weakness with rookie Michael Sisselberger. The Lehigh product went 24 of 30 from the stripe, scooped up 14 groundballs, and chipped in a goal and one helper.

The Bowmen scored 16 goals in the final three quarters after being held scoreless in the first quarter.

Tom Schreiber, the best passing midfielder in the sport, registered 1 and 3.

Connor Fields scored like this:

We were perfect yesterday.

For today:

Waterdogs

Chrome

Have a listen for deeper analysis.

The Bandits won last night.

Chaotic reinforcements are on the way for Andy Towers.

Year 5 promises to be the most compelling PLL season yet.