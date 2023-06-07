Premier Lacrosse League Week 2 Picks

The season opened in Albany last weekend with three one goal games.

We successfully picked every game but this week’s slate is a little trickier.

First of all, the teams are playing Friday and Saturday but you can disregard these game times on Friday.

Chrome vs. Archers

Presumably Dylan Molloy dresses this weekend. Will Jackson Morrill (5 points) and Cross Ferrara (4 points) be as productive with limited opportunities relative to last week or does the shorter clock not hinder their chances as much?

Connor Farrell opened the season going 50%. He’ll square off against prized draft pick Mike Sisselberger who unloaded on the Cannons with a 24 for 30 debut.

Pick: Archers

Waterdogs vs. Redwoods

Despite the NLL season being wrapped up, Dillon Ward is unavailable to travel this week. Jack Hannah is out with an injury.

Let’s assume, Ryder Garnsey doesn’t have 6 goals again. Can we also assume Wes Berg doesn’t have 3 goals on 4 shots again? Myles Jones, Charlie Betrand, and Sergio Perkovic have to get going for the Woods.

Pick: Waterdogs

Whipsnakes vs. Atlas

Last week was the first time the Whips lost their season opener in franchise history. Pete LaSalla turned in an admirable 54% performance at the face off stripe last week. He’ll meet Trevor Baptiste on Saturday.

Zed Williams returns from the NLL Finals for the Whips.

The Atlas also lost their 2023 opener. Xander Dickson, PLL rookie head coach Mike Pressler’s round 2 draft pick, chipped in 3 goals on 4 shots but Jack Concannon only saved 38% of the shots he faced.

Even with a big day from Baptiste, the Bulls have too many new faces to handle the veteran Snakes.

Pick: Whipsnakes

Chaos vs. Cannons

Cannons rookie head coach Brian Holman gets thrown into the fire two weeks in a row with the fully loaded Scorpions on tap Sunday. The Cannons allowed 16 goals to the Archers last week but might not struggle as much at the face off X this weekend.

Blaze Riorden saved 72% of the shots he faced last week in a losing effort. He won’t have to be as good with the Bandits arriving.

Pick: Chaos

Something to watch, does the surprise announcement of the shorter shot clock shorten the knowledge gap for the coaches new to the league?