Premier Lacrosse League Week 3 Picks

The PLL visits Columbus this weekend for another Friday/Saturday slate.

Thanks in large part to the World Games starting next week.

After the second straight week of three games being decided by one goal, Vegas is returning with their 1.5+ spreads.

Last weekend, we went 2-2, but thanks to a pristine start the first weekend our total is 6-2.

Waterdogs vs. Atlas

The Waterdogs blew a 6-1 lead last week to the Redwoods. Coach Pressler picked up his first win of his PLL career last week. Two teams moving in different directions?

Danny Logan cannot play in this game right? He has to rest his injury for the World Games?

The Sowers/McArdle duo is going to be too much for the rookie Bulls.

Pick: Waterdogs

Chrome vs. Cannons

Week 1 hero Cross Ferrara cooled off in the second game of his career but the Chrome likely lose anyway last week to the Archers if he contributes.

Is Dylan Molloy back in the line up after being a healthy scratch two weeks in a row? Are the Chrome being respected after a great regular season in 2022? Is the desire to be better than 2022 or be better in the post season?

The Cannons might need to win five games in a row before we pick them once.

Pick: Chrome

Chaos vs. Archers

Archers dominated the Chrome last week without Ament. Chaos edged the Cannons in overtime without Dhane Smith. Does he need a week of field game exclamation or will he be ready to roll?

Fully loaded Chaos is actually scarier than fully loaded Archers. Ament being out there reduces the touches for Schreiber who finished with 6 points in the easy win.

Does Max Adler return to the faceoff X for the Chaos?

Pick: Archers

Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes

Not going to be the typical Whipsnakes seasons without Nardella but this outfit is still perfectly suited to defeat the attack driven Woods. It could get dicey if someone other than Pannell is creating and producing for the Woods.

Myles Jones and Sergio Perkovic are very much struggling to find their game. Perhaps this match up settles them and they get their 2023 seasons started.

Unlike college football, the Whips have plenty of time to right the ship. How will they handle being in uncharted waters? Tucker Dordevic seems like the PLL is a dream fit for his game.

Pick: Whipsnakes