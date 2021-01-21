Press Release / Limestone Signs 3-Year Partnership with Epoch Lacrosse

GAFFNEY, S.C. – The Limestone University Athletics Department has announced a three-year partnership agreement with Epoch Lacrosse to be the exclusive hard goods supplier for both the men’s and women’s lacrosse programs. The partnership with Epoch Lacrosse will run through July 1, 2023.



Epoch Lacrosse will be the official hard goods supplier of lacrosse sticks and heads for both the men’s and women’s programs while also supplying gloves, elbow pads, and shoulder pads for the men’s team.



“Epoch is excited to be affiliated with such storied programs,” said Epoch Lacrosse CEO James Miceli. “From battling Limestone on the field as a player, to watching the men win national championships and the women playing for national titles as a fan, to see them wearing Epoch today, I cannot be prouder.”



The Saints join the prestigious men’s program at Army West Point and the women’s program at the University of North Carolina as official partners with Epoch Lacrosse. A pair of professional lacrosse leagues, the Premier Lacrosse League and the National Lacrosse League, are also affiliated with Epoch.



“Limestone’s history speaks for itself,” added Epoch Lacrosse National Sales Manager Joe Vitale. “Coach Cerino, Coach Clarke, and Coach Tucker have built tremendous programs with continued success. We couldn’t be more excited for this partnership and we look forward to watching both the Limestone men’s and women’s programs compete in Epoch gear as they both chase national championships.”



The Blue and Gold becomes the second DII athletic department to partner with Epoch and joins Adelphi University as the only school to have both their men’s and women’s programs included in the agreement. As partners, Limestone and Epoch will use best efforts to highlight one another through their respective social media channels in addition to promoting each other’s brand through various marketing resources.



“We are excited to enter the new season with this partnership with Epoch,” said Limestone Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach Scott Tucker . “We have found the not only are their products top of the line, their customer service and communication has made the transition seamless.”



The Limestone men’s lacrosse program has won five NCAA Division II National Championships (2000, 2002, 2014, 2015, 2017) and has played in the national title game an NCAA-record 12 times. The women’s lacrosse program reached the NCAA DII National Championship Game twice in 2011 and 2013.



“Our players are beyond excited to be protected and partnered with Epoch,” concluded Limestone Head Men’s Lacrosse Coach J.B. Clarke . “After a thorough look into all our options, Epoch came out ahead every time. This is a great time for the Limestone men’s lacrosse program and for Epoch.”



The Saints, who begin their first season in the South Atlantic Conference, will be get their respective 2021 campaigns underway in the coming weeks. The women are slated to get the year started at North Greenville in nonconference action on Feb. 5 while the men open the season at Mars Hill on Feb. 13.