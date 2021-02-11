Press Release / Trilogy Lacrosse announces multi-year partnership with Epoch Lacrosse

Trilogy Lacrosse, the Leader in Lacrosse Events and Education, announced today a multi-year partnership with Epoch Lacrosse, a U.S. design and technology company that specializes in lacrosse, to serve as its official lacrosse equipment provider.

Epoch’s technology-driven and ground breaking equipment, including customized Integra gloves, Dragonfly shafts and Integra protective equipment will be featured products for players at the Academic Aces Showcase, Intensive Club Experience (ICE) and NJ Sixers box program, while all Trilogy Lacrosse National Directors will utilize heads from the Z Series as they guide the next generation of lacrosse stars. Epoch Lacrosse products will be also available for purchase at Trilogy Lacrosse events nationwide.

“Epoch is proud to partner with Trilogy Lacrosse and to provide them with our innovative and technologically advanced gear,” said Epoch CEO James Miceli. “The relationship between Epoch and Trilogy was a no brainer as our core values and purpose align perfectly.”

“We are excited to partner with Epoch to bring their cutting-edge line of equipment to all of our players, boys and girls, for both styles of the sport – field and box,” said Trilogy Lacrosse Co-Founder and CEO Ryan Boyle. “We want our athletes to have access to the best equipment possible and believe Epoch will help enable them to continue their individual development and accomplish their goals. Like Trilogy, Epoch has a passion for the sport as its staff consists of former players and shares our sense of gratitude and responsibility for continuing to push the sport forward while honoring the rich legacy of the past.”

Custom Epoch gear for Academic Aces, Intensive Club Experience and NJ Sixers participants will be previewed in the coming months across both organizations’ social media channels and national lacrosse media outlets.

About Epoch Lacrosse

Epoch Lacrosse is a U.S. design and technology company committed to exclusively creating the highest-performing lacrosse equipment made and manufactured in the U.S. Through its innovation lab in Minneapolis, Epoch Lacrosse incorporates high-tech practices into its production including 3D printing and utilizing carbon fiber. In addition to Epoch Lacrosse’s use of technology, the design of their shafts is leading the lacrosse industry and are growing in popularity among players – including the Dragonfly Elite, a light-weight lacrosse shaft that is produced for players at the highest level.

About Trilogy Lacrosse

Founded in 2005, Trilogy Lacrosse is a national company with a best in class reputation in educational programming and event management. The organization has a unique blend of established lacrosse insiders and professional event operators. Everyone in the organization is united by a passion for excellence and for positively impacting the future of the sport.