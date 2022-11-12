Project Midwest Showcase Preview

Later today, Project Midwest will host their fall showcase at Olentangy High School north of Columbus, Ohio.
Project Midwest consists of clubs from Wisconsin, Kentucky, Minnesota, Tennessee, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, and Illinois.
Athletes from the 2024, 2025, and 2026 classes will compete on twelve grade specific teams.
Here are just a few names we are looking forward to evaluate.
2024
Devin Mueller – Attack
Minnesota – Loons
Elvis Syroka – Face Off
Ohio – Resolute
Ethan Conto – Midfield
Wisconsin – Alpha
Graham LaBonte – Attack
Missouri – PROMO
Sean Arundel – Defense
Illinois – East Ave
Luca Minniti – Midfield
Ohio – Resolute
Josiah Karnehm – Goalie
Michigan – Omnia
Sammy Lewis – Midfield
Minnesota – Team Minnesota
Carter Beane – Defense
Ohio – Resolute
Nico Andrews – Attack
Illinois – True Illinois
Michael Aber – Face Off
Minnesota – Loons
Nate Samson – Defense
Wisconsin – Alpha
Give Project Midwest a follow on Twitter.
