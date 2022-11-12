Project Midwest Showcase Preview

November 12, 2022 / Lacrosse Playground /

Later today, Project Midwest will host their fall showcase at Olentangy High School north of Columbus, Ohio.

Project Midwest consists of clubs from Wisconsin, Kentucky, Minnesota, Tennessee, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, and Illinois.

Athletes from the 2024, 2025, and 2026 classes will compete on twelve grade specific teams.

Here are just a few names we are looking forward to evaluate.

2024

Devin Mueller – Attack

Minnesota – Loons

Elvis Syroka – Face Off

Ohio – Resolute

Ethan Conto – Midfield

Wisconsin – Alpha

Graham LaBonte – Attack

Missouri – PROMO

Sean Arundel – Defense

Illinois – East Ave

Luca Minniti – Midfield

Ohio – Resolute

Josiah Karnehm – Goalie

Michigan – Omnia

Sammy Lewis – Midfield

Minnesota – Team Minnesota

Carter Beane – Defense

Ohio – Resolute

Nico Andrews – Attack

Illinois – True Illinois

Michael Aber – Face Off

Minnesota – Loons

Nate Samson – Defense

Wisconsin – Alpha

Give Project Midwest a follow on Twitter.

