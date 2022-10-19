Team Illinois Fall Invitational Preview

Team Illinois is hosting a Saturday showcase and Sunday team event this weekend in Schaumburg, a western suburb of Chicago. The majority of athletes attending are from Michigan, Ohio, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and of course Illinois.

Here’s a preview of some of the players were excited to watch at the showcase on Saturday. Below you will find the full list of teams competing on Sunday as well a few games we have circled.

Showcase Players to Watch

Jack VanEss – 2024

Caledonia – Juiced Cherries

The Grand Rapids area product checks in at 6’2″ 215lbs. In the first highlight, he shows off some very silky hands, digging out an under thrown feed to the crease, before finishing behind the back.

Austin Krueger – 2024

Homestead – Alpha

The top scoring sophomore in Wisconsin is listed at 6’5″ 195lbs. He easily feasts on short sticks unwilling to physically engage. The lefty also looks more than capable as a crease finisher.

Mattix Groves – 2024

Naperville North – Second City

Groves has a variety of dodges to free up his right hand to go along with several different release points. He seems to prefer low to high when he can really set his feet. Some creative finishes inside as well.

Jack Tocko – 2024

Prior Lake – UNRL Minnesota

The Minnesota product can create for himself or set up teammates from either up top against a short stick or the low wing area against a play. Almost unfair that he’s also left handed.

Sean Arundel – 2024

Lemont – East Ave

Big frame but more than willing to sit down in the chair with smaller attackmen. Very comfortable handling the ball under pressure.

Colin Swanson – 2024

Evanston – True Illinois

Given the way few club teams dodge poles in the summer, Swanson has an impressive number of clips. He’s a first time ground ball machine off the face wing and can openers every careless middie.

Jack Kevin – 2024

York – East Ave

He makes many off stick high saves look effortless despite the fact that the ball really should be in the back of the net. Post save body language suggests total comfortability.

Finley Peck – 2025

Western Reserve – True National

Following a productive summer, the Florida native looks like he’s reclassifying at Reserve and will no doubt add to a litany of existing offensive middie skills.

There are just a couple spots left for interested athletes.

The event is full at goalie and nearly full at face off and defense. Registration information here.

Tufts, Bates, Skidmore, Washington & Lee, Oberlin, Kenyon, Denison, Bellarmine, St. Bonaventure, Canisius, Cleveland State, Detroit Mercy, and many other schools will be patrolling the sideline.

Sunday Attending Clubs

Teams are sorted by division and their team pool.

Elite Division

Western Reserve A, Cherries 24, Alpha 24, East Ave 24 AA

UNRL Minnesota 24/25, East Ave Varsity, Four Star Varsity, Steelhead Varsity, Second City Blue, PLG 24

PLG 23, Alpha 23, Second City 24, Yeti 23/24

Varsity Division

Alpha 24/25 A, Western Reserve B, UNRL Minnesota 25/26, Cherries 25, Second City 25, East Ave 25 White

Yeti 25, East Ave 25 A, Steelhead 25, PLG 25

Rising Division

Alpha 2026 AA, Cherries 26, Second City 26, Yeti 26

East Ave JV, Four Star JV, Steelheads 26, Yeti U16 Black

We’ve got the following match ups circled for Sunday:

8:00AM UNRL Minnesota 24/25 vs. Second City Blue

9:40AM Western Reserve A vs. Cherries 24

1:00PM Alpha 24 vs. East Ave 24 AA

2:40PM Alpha 23 vs. PLG 23

2:40PM Western Reserve B vs. Cherries 25

Full schedule on Tourney Machine.