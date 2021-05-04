Team RWB announces agreement to acquire Shootout for Soldiers

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), a nonprofit organization forging America’s leading health and wellness community for veterans, announced today that it will acquire Shootout for Soldiers (SFS), a nonprofit organization using lacrosse as a platform to support American veterans and foster community engagement.

Under the terms of the agreement, part of a six-month process led and approved by Shootout for Soldiers’ management team, local organizers, and Board of Directors, Team RWB will assume all IP and rights, and merge budgets by the end of fiscal year 2021.

“Team RWB sees a great opportunity to scale and grow Shootout for Soldiers, supporting more veterans than ever and fostering generous community engagement,” Mike Erwin, Executive Director of Team RWB, said. “Team RWB looks forward to showing our nation’s veterans that their best days are ahead of them leveraging lacrosse as a unique platform for our organization.”

Team RWB has been organizing local events across the nation for more than 10 years and has deep experience in developing nationwide tours. A partner of Shootout for Soldiers since 2015, Team RWB has attended over 45 events to date.

“What’s most exciting about this acquisition is that Team RWB has the operational experience, resources, and vision to scale Shootout for Soldiers,” Tyler Steinhardt, Founder of Shootout for Soldiers, adds. “I’m looking forward to being part of this transition and continuing to deepen the ties between the lacrosse community and our nation’s veterans.”

Shootout for Soldiers has raised over $4.5M since its inception, running 50 events in 15 different cities nationwide with more than 25,000 unique participants.

The announcement also revealed that Shootout for Soldiers will be back in action this summer, hosting events in Long Island (July 22-23), Canandaigua (July 24-25) and Baltimore (August 10-11).

About Team Red, White & Blue

Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), a nonprofit organization founded in 2010, is forging America’s leading health and wellness community for military veterans, families, and their supporters. Team RWB has more than 220,000 members spread across more than 200 chapters and communities nationwide. To learn more, visit TeamRWB.org or download the Team RWB App today.