Tom Schreiber Limited Edition Box Epoch Z3 Now Available

Tom Schreiber has been one of the best midfielders in the world for quite some time.

He has also been one of the best in the NLL as well, which is baffling because he’s an American.

The Long Island native has registered 7 points in each of his last three games with the Toronto Rock.

Now, you have a chance to own his current set up, an Epoch Z3, aptly named the TS26-X.

Get your own Limited Edition TS26-X replica box lacrosse head and use the same head and pocket as All-World Player – Tom Schreiber.

This Z-Three head is strung with the same pocket Tom Schreiber uses to dominate in the National Lacrosse League(NLL).

Only 26 available.

Pretty wild that he doesn’t use a more box specific pocket.

Something about the wizard not the wand.

Purchase here.