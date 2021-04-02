Tom Schreiber signs with Epoch Lacrosse

When Tom Schreiber returns to both the field and floor this year, he will be decked out in Epoch gear. On the latest episode of the Pro Lacrosse Talk podcast, the Archers LC midfielder and Toronto Rock forward confirmed that he has signed a deal with Epoch Lacrosse.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Epoch team and to be using Epoch gear,” Schreiber said. “The technology in their equipment is absolutely second-to-none. The gear is truly innovative and performance driven. I’m looking forward to the future with Epoch.”

As a part of the new partnership, Epoch will provide gear for Schreiber ahead of the upcoming 2021 PLL season and 2021-22 NLL season. This summer, he will be playing with a custom Epoch Dragonfly carbon fiber shaft and the Z-One head. Schreiber will also be protected by Epoch’s innovative Integra Protective gear.

Photo courtesy of PLL

Schreiber graduated from Princeton University where he was a two-time team captain, a two-time Tewaaraton finalist, a three-time First Team All-American and a two-time Donald MacLaughlin Award winner as the nation’s top midfielder. His success only continued as he entered the realm of professional lacrosse. Described as one of the most dominant forces in the PLL, Schreiber netted 17 goals and 18 assists on 11 games in 2019, earning the title of the Gait Brothers Midfielder of the Year and being named a PLL All-Star. Schreiber’s unparalleled talents cemented his place in the lacrosse history books in the 2020 PLL Championship Series, where he led all PLL midfielders in both points and goals and was once again named Gait Brothers Midfielder of the Year following the tournament.

“Simply put, Tom is an absolute standout in the game right now and the best midfielder in lacrosse,” James Miceli, CEO of Epoch Lacrosse, said. “He’s a unique player and a great person. As both fans of the game and a lacrosse company, we are incredibly excited to be able to partner with him going forward. The insights that he has into the game will be invaluable as we continue growing and innovating.”

The announcement marks the second big name to sign with Epoch in the past two months, with the company signing NFL wide receiver and Cannons LC midfielder Chris Hogan in February. As the march towards the 2021 PLL season continues, stay up to date with Tom Schreiber by following his Instagram and Twitter and listen to him discuss his preparation this offseason on the Pro Lacrosse Talk podcast.