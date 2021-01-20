Top 10 NLL moves of the 2020-21 offseason

(Photos courtesy of New York Riptide / Halifax Thunderbirds / New England Black Wolves)
The National Lacrosse League may have gone on hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, but the offseason was anything but uneventful. The league saw several big name players on the move and several sign notable long -term deals. With the league’s 2021 season approaching, Lacrosse Playground decided to look at the top 10 offseason moves in the NLL.
Author’s Note: Notable 2020 draftees were not considered for this list, and instead the list only features trades and signings that occurred. Don’t worry, we think Jeff Teat going #1 overall to the New York Riptide is still a big deal.