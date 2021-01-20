Top 10 NLL moves of the 2020-21 offseason

Matt McMahon: Becoming a Full-Time Pro Lacrosse Player and How Archers LC Can Improve in 2021 (Pro Lacrosse Talk Podcast #122)

On this episode of the Pro Lacrosse Talk Podcast, Hutton Jackson and Adam Moore are joined by PLL all-star and Archers LC defender Matt McMahon. They discuss his time at Penn University, winning an MLL championship with the Ohio Machine and how joining the PLL has helped him shift his mindset as a pro athlete and become a full-time lacrosse player. He also discusses his favorite PLL team to go up against, his thoughts on how the PLL-MLL merger will help professional lacrosse continue to grow and why Luka Doncic is his favorite non-lacrosse athlete to watch.

Pro Lacrosse Talk is the flagship lacrosse podcast of the Lacrosse Playground network covering all three professional lacrosse leagues (NLL, PLL, Athletes Unlimited). Each week throughout the season we’ll recap the games, provide analysis on the teams and feature exclusive postgame and off-the-field interviews with professional lacrosse players, coaches and executives. If you’re a fan of lacrosse podcasts like the Unbuckled Chinstrap, The Inside Feed, Lacrosse Classified or The Crease Dive, then give us a listen.

