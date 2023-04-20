Top 5 NLL Athletes of All Time

With the NLL regular season winding down, let’s revisit some some of the best players to have played in the league.

John Tavares

Tavares is widely considered the greatest player in NLL history. He spent his entire career with the Buffalo Bandits and won the league MVP award six times. He scored 815 goals and recorded 934 assists over his 24-year career.

Gary Gait

Gait is one of the greatest lacrosse players of all time, and he dominated in the NLL as well. He played for the Baltimore Thunder, Philadelphia Wings, and Colorado Mammoth and won the league MVP award four times. He scored 635 goals and recorded 495 assists over his career.

Colin Doyle

Doyle played for the Toronto Rock, San Jose Stealth, and Vancouver Stealth and won the league MVP award three times. He scored 527 goals and recorded 857 assists over his career.

Shawn Evans

Evans is one of the most prolific scorers in NLL history. He has played for the Calgary Roughnecks, Rochester Knighthawks, New England Black Wolves, and the Halifax Thunderbirds, and has won the league MVP award twice. He has scored 607 goals and recorded 945 assists over his career.

John Grant Jr.

Grant Jr. is one of the most talented and versatile players in NLL history. He played for the Rochester Knighthawks, Colorado Mammoth, and the Saskatchewan Rush and won the league MVP award three times. He scored 668 goals and recorded 773 assists over his career.

Other notable players include Paul Gait, Tom Marechek, and Casey Powell.