Top 50 2023 Southeast Athletes Part One

We asked Tanner Demling of Lacrosse Bucket to give us his must see athletes in the Southeast this spring.
To be crystal clear, the following twenty five athletes are not 1-25 or 26-50.
They are just…in the top 50. We asked Tanner to select from Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Kentucky, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee.
How jealous are you that some teams in Florida and Georgia have already played eight games?
Top 50 Part One
Anderson Moore – Goalie
Briarwood Christian (Ala.) – Georgetown
Elijah Stobaugh – Midfield
IMG Academy (Fla.) – Maryland
Brayson Wilson – Goalie
Cannon School (N.C.) – North Carolina
Jordan Faison – Midfield
Pine Crest (Fla.) – Notre Dame
Hill Plunkett – Attack
Roswell (Ga.) – Army
Niko Karetsos – Attack
Pace Academy (Ga.) – North Carolina
Alex Lobel – Attack
Roswell (Ga.) – Michigan
Karter Williams – Defense
Hough (N.C.) – Notre Dame
Maddox Johnson – Midfield
Ponte Vedra (Fla.) – Denver
Turner Ashby – Midfield
Plant (Fla.) – Air Force
James Canipe – Attack
Greater Atlanta Christian (Ga.) – Harvard
Jackson Campisano – LSM
St. Xavier (Ky.) – Bellarmine
Evan Mason – Attack/Midfield
South Oldham (Ky.) – Lindenwood
Jack Schulte – Attack
St. Andrew’s (Fla.) – Air Force
Luke Lowery – Defense
Ponte Vedra (Fla.) – Dartmouth
Andrew Klis – Defense
American Heritage (Fla.) – Dartmouth
Kenan Everhart – Attack
Ashley (N.C.) – Loyola
Ezekiel Lomax – Midfield
IMG Academy (Fla.) – Jacksonville
Carter Smith – Defense
Benjamin (Fla.) – Providence
Myles Quandt – Faceoff
Roswell (Ga.) – Towson
Jacob Watt – Midfield
J.L. Mann (S.C.) – Air Force
Colin Kruger – Attack
Tampa Jesuit (Fla.) – Boston University
Scott “SK” Moore – Faceoff
Tampa Jesuit (Fla.) – High Point
Will Krupsky – Midfield
Fleming Island (Fla.) – Jacksonville
Ricky Savage – Midfield
St. Edward’s (Fla.) – Loyola
Be sure to follow LacrosseBucket on Twitter.
Part Two of the top 2023s will be out tomorrow. Plan on the Top 50 2024s to be released this Thursday and Friday.
Are you a committed 2023 or 2024? Apply for LPG University presented by US Prep Lax and Matt Rambo.
This event is for the athlete that craves knowledge and is addicted to improvement.
Activity precludes success. LPG University will decrease the learning curve ahead of college ball through individual skill and team development training.
Step into the arena in Florida this July 24-26.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.