Top 50 2023 Southeast Athletes Part One

We asked Tanner Demling of Lacrosse Bucket to give us his must see athletes in the Southeast this spring.

To be crystal clear, the following twenty five athletes are not 1-25 or 26-50.

They are just…in the top 50. We asked Tanner to select from Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Kentucky, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee.

How jealous are you that some teams in Florida and Georgia have already played eight games?

Top 50 Part One

Anderson Moore – Goalie

Briarwood Christian (Ala.) – Georgetown

Elijah Stobaugh – Midfield

IMG Academy (Fla.) – Maryland

Brayson Wilson – Goalie

Cannon School (N.C.) – North Carolina

Jordan Faison – Midfield

Pine Crest (Fla.) – Notre Dame

Hill Plunkett – Attack

Roswell (Ga.) – Army

Niko Karetsos – Attack

Pace Academy (Ga.) – North Carolina

Alex Lobel – Attack

Roswell (Ga.) – Michigan

Karter Williams – Defense

Hough (N.C.) – Notre Dame

Maddox Johnson – Midfield

Ponte Vedra (Fla.) – Denver

Turner Ashby – Midfield

Plant (Fla.) – Air Force

James Canipe – Attack

Greater Atlanta Christian (Ga.) – Harvard

Jackson Campisano – LSM

St. Xavier (Ky.) – Bellarmine

Evan Mason – Attack/Midfield

South Oldham (Ky.) – Lindenwood

Jack Schulte – Attack

St. Andrew’s (Fla.) – Air Force

Luke Lowery – Defense

Ponte Vedra (Fla.) – Dartmouth

Andrew Klis – Defense

American Heritage (Fla.) – Dartmouth

Kenan Everhart – Attack

Ashley (N.C.) – Loyola

Ezekiel Lomax – Midfield

IMG Academy (Fla.) – Jacksonville

Carter Smith – Defense

Benjamin (Fla.) – Providence

Myles Quandt – Faceoff

Roswell (Ga.) – Towson

Jacob Watt – Midfield

J.L. Mann (S.C.) – Air Force

Colin Kruger – Attack

Tampa Jesuit (Fla.) – Boston University

Scott “SK” Moore – Faceoff

Tampa Jesuit (Fla.) – High Point

Will Krupsky – Midfield

Fleming Island (Fla.) – Jacksonville

Ricky Savage – Midfield

St. Edward’s (Fla.) – Loyola

Part Two of the top 2023s will be out tomorrow. Plan on the Top 50 2024s to be released this Thursday and Friday.

