Top 50 2023 Southeast Athletes Part Two

We asked Tanner Demling of Lacrosse Bucket to give us his must see athletes in the Southeast this spring.

To be crystal clear, the following twenty five athletes are not 1-25 or 26-50.

They are just…in the top 50. We asked Tanner to select from Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Kentucky, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee.

Top 50 Part Two

Jack Marlow – Midfield

Cambridge (Ga.) – Michigan

Garrett Jobe – Goalie

Bolles (Fla.) – Queens

Drew Clift – Defense

Memphis University (Tenn.) – Providence

Charlie Smith – Defense

Weddington (N.C.) – Providence

Caleb Coleman – Attack/Midfield

Bolles (Fla.) – Vermont

Nash Perry – Attack

Buford (Ga.) – VMI

Brooks Stankavage – Midfield

Ardey Kell (N.C.) – Army

Hunter Bisbee – Attack

Greensboro Day (N.C.) – Air Force

Jackson Sedlacek – Midfield

Creekview (Ga.) – Bellarmine

Brady Dole – Defense

Northwest Guliford (N.C.) – Canisius

Bryce Hoben – Goalie

Charlotte Latin (N.C.) – High Point

Aidan Brozena – Midfield

Denmark (Ga.) – High Point

Cayden Hollar – Midfield

Hogar (N.C.) – Hofstra

Robbie Walker – Attack

King’s Ridge (Ga.) – Jacksonville

Parker Jahn – LSM

Jupiter (Fla.) – Lindenwood

Christian Hudson – Midfield

Christ School (N.C.) – LIU

Aiden Schook – Attack

Christ School (N.C.) – LIU

Carson Hall – Faceoff

Harrison (Ga.) – Loyola

Tyler Mosca – Attack

Northwest Guilford (N.C.) – Manhattan

Collin Patrick – Attack

Middle Creek (N.C.) – Marist

Aidan Wooley – Midfield

Westminster (Ga.) – Richmond

Carter Truesdell – Midfield

Winter Park (Fla.) – Saint Joseph’s

Jack Coombs – Defense

Holy Trinity Episcopal (Fla.) – Vermont

Zach Coyle – Midfield

Hoggard (N.C.) – UMBC

Brady Quinn – Attack

Benjamin (Fla.) – Loyola

