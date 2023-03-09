Top 50 2023 Southeast Athletes Part Two

We asked Tanner Demling of Lacrosse Bucket to give us his must see athletes in the Southeast this spring.
To be crystal clear, the following twenty five athletes are not 1-25 or 26-50.
They are just…in the top 50. We asked Tanner to select from Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Kentucky, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee.
Top 50 Part Two
Jack Marlow – Midfield
Cambridge (Ga.) – Michigan
Garrett Jobe – Goalie
Bolles (Fla.) – Queens
Drew Clift – Defense
Memphis University (Tenn.) – Providence
Charlie Smith – Defense
Weddington (N.C.) – Providence
Caleb Coleman – Attack/Midfield
Bolles (Fla.) – Vermont
Nash Perry – Attack
Buford (Ga.) – VMI
Brooks Stankavage – Midfield
Ardey Kell (N.C.) – Army
Hunter Bisbee – Attack
Greensboro Day (N.C.) – Air Force
Jackson Sedlacek – Midfield
Creekview (Ga.) – Bellarmine
Brady Dole – Defense
Northwest Guliford (N.C.) – Canisius
Bryce Hoben – Goalie
Charlotte Latin (N.C.) – High Point
Aidan Brozena – Midfield
Denmark (Ga.) – High Point
Cayden Hollar – Midfield
Hogar (N.C.) – Hofstra
Robbie Walker – Attack
King’s Ridge (Ga.) – Jacksonville
Parker Jahn – LSM
Jupiter (Fla.) – Lindenwood
Christian Hudson – Midfield
Christ School (N.C.) – LIU
Aiden Schook – Attack
Christ School (N.C.) – LIU
Carson Hall – Faceoff
Harrison (Ga.) – Loyola
Tyler Mosca – Attack
Northwest Guilford (N.C.) – Manhattan
Collin Patrick – Attack
Middle Creek (N.C.) – Marist
Aidan Wooley – Midfield
Westminster (Ga.) – Richmond
Carter Truesdell – Midfield
Winter Park (Fla.) – Saint Joseph’s
Jack Coombs – Defense
Holy Trinity Episcopal (Fla.) – Vermont
Zach Coyle – Midfield
Hoggard (N.C.) – UMBC
Brady Quinn – Attack
Benjamin (Fla.) – Loyola
Be sure to follow LacrosseBucket on Twitter.
Part One of the top 2024s will be out tomorrow.
Are you a committed 2023 or 2024? Apply for LPG University presented by US Prep Lax and Matt Rambo.
This event is for the athlete that craves knowledge and is addicted to improvement.
Activity precludes success. LPG University will decrease the learning curve ahead of college ball through individual skill and team development training.
Step into the arena this July.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.