Top 50 2024 Southeast Athletes Part One

We asked Tanner Demling of Lacrosse Bucket to give us his must see athletes in the Southeast this spring.
Once again, the following twenty five athletes are not 1-25 or 26-50.
They are just…in the top 50. We asked Tanner to select from Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Kentucky, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee.
Top 50 2024 Part One
Daylin John-Hill – Attack
Bolles (Fla.) – Jacksonville
Tanner Parlette – Defense
Ponte Vedra (Fla.) – Stony Brook
Kade McNeil – Attack
North Paulding (Ga.) – Mercer
Harrison Voelzke – Midfield
Greater Atlanta Christian (Ga.) – Richmond
Brady Dolan – Attack
Cardinal Gibbons (N.C.) – Marist
Chance Haynie – Midfield
Blessed Trinity (Ga.) – Mercer
Ezra Moore – Attack
Roswell (Ga.) – Bellarmine
Ben Grice – Midfield
Woodward Academy (Ga.) – Delaware
Braedon Chayes – Attack
Pine Lake Prep (N.C.) – Saint Joseph’s
Ben Maynor – Defense
Cannon (N.C.) – Delaware
Will Swartz – Midfield
Cannon (N.C.) – High Point
John Scarelli – Faceoff
Lake Mary (Fla.) – Rutgers
James Frankauski – Midfield
Cardinal Mooney (Fla.) – Merrimack
Flynn Wilson – Faceoff
Lucy Beckham (S.C.) – Sacred Heart
Anthony Lattero – Attack
John Paul II (Fla.) – Army
Dylan Axman – Goalie
Middle Creek (N.C.) – Lindenwood
Sean Siracusa – Attack
Centennial (Ga.) – Utah
Quinn Falsca – Defense
Hough (N.C.) – St. John’s
Jack Frischmann – Midfield
Allatoona (Ga.)
Aaron Alford – Defense
McCallie (Tenn.)
Ethan Kraske – Faceoff
Wakefield (N.C.)
Chris Moody – Long Stick Middie
Blessed Trinity (Ga.) – Uncommitted
Nick DeGrandi – Goalie
Trinity (Ky.)
Michael Clark – Attack
IMG Academy (Fla.) – Jacksonville
Ethan Fischer – Defense
McCallie (Tenn.)
Be sure to follow LacrosseBucket on Twitter.
Part Two of the top 2024s will be out tomorrow.
Are you a committed 2023 or 2024? Apply for LPG University presented by US Prep Lax and Matt Rambo.
This event is for the athlete that craves knowledge and is addicted to improvement.
Activity precludes success. LPG University will decrease the learning curve ahead of college ball through individual skill and team development training.
Step into the arena this July.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.