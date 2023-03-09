Top 50 2024 Southeast Athletes Part One

We asked Tanner Demling of Lacrosse Bucket to give us his must see athletes in the Southeast this spring.

Once again, the following twenty five athletes are not 1-25 or 26-50.

They are just…in the top 50. We asked Tanner to select from Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Kentucky, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee.

Top 50 2023s Part One

Top 50 2023s Part Two

Top 50 2024 Part One

Daylin John-Hill – Attack

Bolles (Fla.) – Jacksonville

Tanner Parlette – Defense

Ponte Vedra (Fla.) – Stony Brook

Kade McNeil – Attack

North Paulding (Ga.) – Mercer

Harrison Voelzke – Midfield

Greater Atlanta Christian (Ga.) – Richmond

Brady Dolan – Attack

Cardinal Gibbons (N.C.) – Marist

Chance Haynie – Midfield

Blessed Trinity (Ga.) – Mercer

Ezra Moore – Attack

Roswell (Ga.) – Bellarmine

Ben Grice – Midfield

Woodward Academy (Ga.) – Delaware

Braedon Chayes – Attack

Pine Lake Prep (N.C.) – Saint Joseph’s

Ben Maynor – Defense

Cannon (N.C.) – Delaware

Will Swartz – Midfield

Cannon (N.C.) – High Point

John Scarelli – Faceoff

Lake Mary (Fla.) – Rutgers

James Frankauski – Midfield

Cardinal Mooney (Fla.) – Merrimack

Flynn Wilson – Faceoff

Lucy Beckham (S.C.) – Sacred Heart

Anthony Lattero – Attack

John Paul II (Fla.) – Army

Dylan Axman – Goalie

Middle Creek (N.C.) – Lindenwood

Sean Siracusa – Attack

Centennial (Ga.) – Utah

Quinn Falsca – Defense

Hough (N.C.) – St. John’s

Jack Frischmann – Midfield

Allatoona (Ga.)

Aaron Alford – Defense

McCallie (Tenn.)

Ethan Kraske – Faceoff

Wakefield (N.C.)

Chris Moody – Long Stick Middie

Blessed Trinity (Ga.) – Uncommitted

Nick DeGrandi – Goalie

Trinity (Ky.)

Michael Clark – Attack

IMG Academy (Fla.) – Jacksonville

Ethan Fischer – Defense

McCallie (Tenn.)

Be sure to follow LacrosseBucket on Twitter.

Part Two of the top 2024s will be out tomorrow.

Are you a committed 2023 or 2024? Apply for LPG University presented by US Prep Lax and Matt Rambo.

This event is for the athlete that craves knowledge and is addicted to improvement.

Activity precludes success. LPG University will decrease the learning curve ahead of college ball through individual skill and team development training.

Step into the arena this July.