Top 50 2024 Southeast Athletes Part Two

We asked Tanner Demling of Lacrosse Bucket to give us his must see athletes in the Southeast this spring.

Once again, the following twenty five athletes are not 1-25 or 26-50.

They are just…in the top 50. We asked Tanner to select from Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Kentucky, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee.

Top 50 2023s Part One

Top 50 2023s Part Two

Top 50 2024s Part One

Top 50 2024 Part Two

Troy Capstraw – Goalie

Daphne (Ala.) – Virginia

Caden Harshbarger – Midfield

Lake Mary (Fla.) – North Carolina

Chris Jaskiewicz – Midfield

Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) – Providence

Owen Lenox – Attack

Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) – Rutgers

Jack Pelot – Goalie

Ponte Vedra (Fla.) – Penn

Colin Wade – Defense

Oxbridge (Fla.) – Rutgers

Gavin Boree – Attack

Bolles (Fla.) – High Point

Dom Derring – Defense

St. Andrew’s (Fla.) – Merrimack

Lleyton Hall – Attack

Jesuit (Fla.) – Iona

Jackson Spells – Midfield

Green Level (N.C.) – Duke

Jack Ranson – Attack

Charlotte Catholic (N.C.) – Georgetown

Brevin Wilson – Attack

Cannon (N.C.) – North Carolina

Cole Frood – Midfield

Cannon (N.C.) – Brown

Zach Chari – Attack

McCallie (Tenn.) – Georgetown

Brayden Fountain – Attack

Allatoona (Ga.) – Navy

Evan Leonardo – Attack

Buford (Ga.) – High Point

Mason Bader – Midfield

Apex Friendship (N.C.) – Rutgers

Kyle McCarthy – Midfield

Cape Fear Academy (N.C.) – Loyola

Trevor Havill – Attack

St. Xavier (Ky.) – Ohio State

Ryder John – Defense

St. Xavier (Ky.) – Towson

Garrett Coombs – Defense

Lucy Beckham (S.C.) – Saint Joseph’s

Burke Wade – Faceoff

Christian Brothers (Tenn.) – Vermont

Noah Prissert* – Defense

Oxbridge (Fla.) – Brown

Jack Fiordalis, Midfield

Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) – Uncommitted

Lad Harper – Faceoff

Ponte Vedra (Fla.) – Uncommitted

*Prissert reclassified to the class of 2024.

