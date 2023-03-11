Top 50 2024 Southeast Athletes Part Two

We asked Tanner Demling of Lacrosse Bucket to give us his must see athletes in the Southeast this spring.
Once again, the following twenty five athletes are not 1-25 or 26-50.
They are just…in the top 50. We asked Tanner to select from Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Kentucky, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee.
Top 50 2024 Part Two
Troy Capstraw – Goalie
Daphne (Ala.) – Virginia
Caden Harshbarger – Midfield
Lake Mary (Fla.) – North Carolina
Chris Jaskiewicz – Midfield
Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) – Providence
Owen Lenox – Attack
Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) – Rutgers
Jack Pelot – Goalie
Ponte Vedra (Fla.) – Penn
Colin Wade – Defense
Oxbridge (Fla.) – Rutgers
Gavin Boree – Attack
Bolles (Fla.) – High Point
Dom Derring – Defense
St. Andrew’s (Fla.) – Merrimack
Lleyton Hall – Attack
Jesuit (Fla.) – Iona
Jackson Spells – Midfield
Green Level (N.C.) – Duke
Jack Ranson – Attack
Charlotte Catholic (N.C.) – Georgetown
Brevin Wilson – Attack
Cannon (N.C.) – North Carolina
Cole Frood – Midfield
Cannon (N.C.) – Brown
Zach Chari – Attack
McCallie (Tenn.) – Georgetown
Brayden Fountain – Attack
Allatoona (Ga.) – Navy
Evan Leonardo – Attack
Buford (Ga.) – High Point
Mason Bader – Midfield
Apex Friendship (N.C.) – Rutgers
Kyle McCarthy – Midfield
Cape Fear Academy (N.C.) – Loyola
Trevor Havill – Attack
St. Xavier (Ky.) – Ohio State
Ryder John – Defense
St. Xavier (Ky.) – Towson
Garrett Coombs – Defense
Lucy Beckham (S.C.) – Saint Joseph’s
Burke Wade – Faceoff
Christian Brothers (Tenn.) – Vermont
Noah Prissert* – Defense
Oxbridge (Fla.) – Brown
Jack Fiordalis, Midfield
Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) – Uncommitted
Lad Harper – Faceoff
Ponte Vedra (Fla.) – Uncommitted
*Prissert reclassified to the class of 2024.
