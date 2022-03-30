Connect with us

Editorial

Top 50 Premier Lacrosse Players by Position

With the season a couple months away, it is time sort that list by position and predict who is primed for jump.

The PLL released the top 50 players in the league as voted by the players back in December. With the season a couple months away, it is time sort that list by position and predict who is primed for jump.

  • #50 – Joel White, LSM, Chrome LC (retired)
  • #49 – Scott Ratliff, LSM, Archers LC
  • #48 – Jake Withers, FO, Waterdogs LC
  • #47 – Tim Troutner, G, Redwoods LC
  • #46 – Stephen Rehfuss, M, Cannons LC
  • #45 – Colin Heacock, M, Chrome LC
  • #44 – Connor Kelly, M, Waterdogs LC
  • #43 – Kieran McArdle, A, Waterdogs LC
  • #42 – Brodie Merrill, D, Cannons LC
  • #41 – Adam Ghitelman, G, Archers LC
  • #40 – Ryland Rees, LSM, Waterdogs LC
  • #39 – Sergio Perkovic, M, Redwoods LC
  • #38 – Jay Carlson, A, Whipsnakes LC
  • #37 – Ryan Brown, A, Waterdogs LC
  • #36 – Michael Rexrode, D, Atlas LC
  • #35 – Will Manny, A, Archers LC
  • #34 – Ben Randall, D, Waterdogs LC
  • #33 – Mikie Schlosser, M, Waterdogs LC
  • #32 – Eric Law, A, Atlas LC
  • #31 – Dillon Ward, G, Waterdogs LC
  • #30 – Tucker Durkin, D, Atlas LC
  • #29 – Marcus Holman, A, Archers LC
  • #28 – Matt Kavanagh, A, Redwoods LC
  • #27 – Liam Byrnes, D, Waterdogs LC
  • #26 – Jules Heningburg, M, Redwoods LC
  • #25 – Garrett Epple, D, Redwoods LC
  • #24 – Danny Logan, SSDM, Atlas LC
  • #23 – Brad Smith, M, Whipsnakes LC
  • #22 – Dhane Smith, M, Chaos LC
  • #21 – Zach Goodrich, SSDM, Cannons LC
  • #20 – Joe Nardella, FO, Whipsnakes LC
  • #19 – TD Ierlan, FO, Redwoods LC
  • #18 – Paul Rabil, M, Cannons LC (retired)
  • #17 – Matt Dunn, D, Whipsnakes LC
  • #16 – Rob Pannell, A, Redwoods LC
  • #15 – Jack Rowlett, D, Chaos LC
  • #14 – Myles Jones, M, Redwoods LC
  • #13 – Bryan Costabile, M, Atlas LC
  • #12 – Trevor Baptiste, FO, Atlas LC
  • #11 – Josh Byrne, A, Chaos LC
  • #10 – Graeme Hossack, D, Archers LC
  • #9 – Michael Ehrhardt, LSM, Whipsnakes LC
  • #8 – Matt Rambo, A, Whipsnakes LC
  • #7 – Zed Williams, A, Whipsnakes LC
  • #6 – Jeff Teat, A, Atlas LC
  • #5 – Zach Currier, M, Waterdogs LC
  • #4 – Grant Ament, A, Archers LC
  • #3 – Lyle Thompson, A, Cannons LC
  • #2 – Tom Schreiber, M, Archers LC
  • #1 – Blaze Riorden, G, Chaos LC

Short Stick Defensive Middie

#21 – Zach Goodrich, SSDM, Cannons LC

#24 – Danny Logan, SSDM, Atlas LC

Long Stick Middie

#9 – Michael Ehrhardt, LSM, Whipsnakes LC

#40 – Ryland Rees, LSM, Waterdogs LC

#49 – Scott Ratliff, LSM, Archers LC

Goalie

#1 – Blaze Riorden, G, Chaos LC

#31 – Dillon Ward, G, Waterdogs LC

#41 – Adam Ghitelman, G, Archers LC

#47 – Tim Troutner, G, Redwoods LC

Faceoff

#12 – Trevor Baptiste, FO, Atlas LC

#19 – TD Ierlan, FO, Redwoods LC

#20 – Joe Nardella, FO, Whipsnakes LC

#48 – Jake Withers, FO, Waterdogs LC

Defense

#10 – Graeme Hossack, D, Archers LC

#15 – Jack Rowlett, D, Chaos LC

#17 – Matt Dunn, D, Whipsnakes LC

#25 – Garrett Epple, D, Redwoods LC

#27 – Liam Byrnes, D, Waterdogs LC

#30 – Tucker Durkin, D, Atlas LC

#34 – Ben Randall, D, Waterdogs LC

#36 – Michael Rexrode, D, Atlas LC

#42 – Brodie Merrill, D, Cannons LC

Midfield

#2 – Tom Schreiber, M, Archers LC

#5 – Zach Currier, M, Waterdogs LC

#13 – Bryan Costabile, M, Atlas LC

#14 – Myles Jones, M, Redwoods LC

#22 – Dhane Smith, M, Chaos LC

#23 – Brad Smith, M, Whipsnakes LC

#26 – Jules Heningburg, M, Redwoods LC

#33 – Mikie Schlosser, M, Waterdogs LC

#39 – Sergio Perkovic, M, Redwoods LC

#44 – Connor Kelly, M, Waterdogs LC

#45 – Colin Heacock, M, Chrome LC

#46 – Stephen Rehfuss, M, Cannons LC

Attack

#3 – Lyle Thompson, A, Cannons LC

#4 – Grant Ament, A, Archers LC

#6 – Jeff Teat, A, Atlas LC

#7 – Zed Williams, A, Whipsnakes LC

#8 – Matt Rambo, A, Whipsnakes LC

#11 – Josh Byrne, A, Chaos LC

#16 – Rob Pannell, A, Redwoods LC

#28 – Matt Kavanagh, A, Redwoods LC

#29 – Marcus Holman, A, Archers LC

#32 – Eric Law, A, Atlas LC

#35 – Will Manny, A, Archers LC

#37 – Ryan Brown, A, Waterdogs LC

#38 – Jay Carlson, A, Whipsnakes LC

#43 – Kieran McArdle, A, Waterdogs LC

Notes

How good are Danny Logan and Zach Goodrich to make the top 24 in the league? If you mentioned any player 25-50, you’d be well within your right to believe they were ranked higher than a defensive middie.

With Rabil and White retiring, who moves into the top 50 this summer? Keep an eye out for Romar Dennis or even a rookie if they find a great home. Sowers has to crack the top 50 as well.

The potential trend to watch is what does the NLL season do to PLL athletes. Expecting a big leap for young, non NLL athletes like the aforementioned Sowers and Steve Rehfuss, simply because they won’t be as tired.

Give our PLL Twitter Community a follow.

Related Topics
Lacrosse Playground

In 2009, Adam O’Neill, Harry Alford and Thomas Alford launched Lacrosse Playground as the preeminent site for lacrosse gearheads. For years Lacrosse Playground provided lacrosse fans with tutorials and tips on how to string a lacrosse head, up-close looks at the gear the top players used and sneak peeks at equipment and uniforms before they were released. More than 10 years and millions of visits later, Lacrosse Playground has relaunched with a focus on storytelling. Our mission is to provide comprehensive coverage of the latest lacrosse news, share insights into the sports betting and fantasy lacrosse world and showcase the lifestyles and personalities of the sport of lacrosse through articles, videos and podcasts.

Click to comment
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More in Editorial

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x