Top 50 Premier Lacrosse Players by Position

The PLL released the top 50 players in the league as voted by the players back in December. With the season a couple months away, it is time sort that list by position and predict who is primed for jump.

#50 – Joel White, LSM, Chrome LC (retired)

#49 – Scott Ratliff, LSM, Archers LC

#48 – Jake Withers, FO, Waterdogs LC

#47 – Tim Troutner, G, Redwoods LC

#46 – Stephen Rehfuss, M, Cannons LC

#45 – Colin Heacock, M, Chrome LC

#44 – Connor Kelly, M, Waterdogs LC

#43 – Kieran McArdle, A, Waterdogs LC

#42 – Brodie Merrill, D, Cannons LC

#41 – Adam Ghitelman, G, Archers LC

#40 – Ryland Rees, LSM, Waterdogs LC

#39 – Sergio Perkovic, M, Redwoods LC

#38 – Jay Carlson, A, Whipsnakes LC

#37 – Ryan Brown, A, Waterdogs LC

#36 – Michael Rexrode, D, Atlas LC

#35 – Will Manny, A, Archers LC

#34 – Ben Randall, D, Waterdogs LC

#33 – Mikie Schlosser, M, Waterdogs LC

#32 – Eric Law, A, Atlas LC

#31 – Dillon Ward, G, Waterdogs LC

#30 – Tucker Durkin, D, Atlas LC

#29 – Marcus Holman, A, Archers LC

#28 – Matt Kavanagh, A, Redwoods LC

#27 – Liam Byrnes, D, Waterdogs LC

#26 – Jules Heningburg, M, Redwoods LC

#25 – Garrett Epple, D, Redwoods LC

#24 – Danny Logan, SSDM, Atlas LC

#23 – Brad Smith, M, Whipsnakes LC

#22 – Dhane Smith, M, Chaos LC

#21 – Zach Goodrich, SSDM, Cannons LC

#20 – Joe Nardella, FO, Whipsnakes LC

#19 – TD Ierlan, FO, Redwoods LC

#18 – Paul Rabil, M, Cannons LC (retired)

#17 – Matt Dunn, D, Whipsnakes LC

#16 – Rob Pannell, A, Redwoods LC

#15 – Jack Rowlett, D, Chaos LC

#14 – Myles Jones, M, Redwoods LC

#13 – Bryan Costabile, M, Atlas LC

#12 – Trevor Baptiste, FO, Atlas LC

#11 – Josh Byrne, A, Chaos LC

#10 – Graeme Hossack, D, Archers LC

#9 – Michael Ehrhardt, LSM, Whipsnakes LC

#8 – Matt Rambo, A, Whipsnakes LC

#7 – Zed Williams, A, Whipsnakes LC

#6 – Jeff Teat, A, Atlas LC

#5 – Zach Currier, M, Waterdogs LC

#4 – Grant Ament, A, Archers LC

#3 – Lyle Thompson, A, Cannons LC

#2 – Tom Schreiber, M, Archers LC

#1 – Blaze Riorden, G, Chaos LC

Short Stick Defensive Middie

#21 – Zach Goodrich, SSDM, Cannons LC

#24 – Danny Logan, SSDM, Atlas LC

Long Stick Middie

#9 – Michael Ehrhardt, LSM, Whipsnakes LC

#40 – Ryland Rees, LSM, Waterdogs LC

#49 – Scott Ratliff, LSM, Archers LC

Goalie

#1 – Blaze Riorden, G, Chaos LC

#31 – Dillon Ward, G, Waterdogs LC

#41 – Adam Ghitelman, G, Archers LC

#47 – Tim Troutner, G, Redwoods LC

Faceoff

#12 – Trevor Baptiste, FO, Atlas LC

#19 – TD Ierlan, FO, Redwoods LC

#20 – Joe Nardella, FO, Whipsnakes LC

#48 – Jake Withers, FO, Waterdogs LC

Defense

#10 – Graeme Hossack, D, Archers LC

#15 – Jack Rowlett, D, Chaos LC

#17 – Matt Dunn, D, Whipsnakes LC

#25 – Garrett Epple, D, Redwoods LC

#27 – Liam Byrnes, D, Waterdogs LC

#30 – Tucker Durkin, D, Atlas LC

#34 – Ben Randall, D, Waterdogs LC

#36 – Michael Rexrode, D, Atlas LC

#42 – Brodie Merrill, D, Cannons LC

Midfield

#2 – Tom Schreiber, M, Archers LC

#5 – Zach Currier, M, Waterdogs LC

#13 – Bryan Costabile, M, Atlas LC

#14 – Myles Jones, M, Redwoods LC

#22 – Dhane Smith, M, Chaos LC

#23 – Brad Smith, M, Whipsnakes LC

#26 – Jules Heningburg, M, Redwoods LC

#33 – Mikie Schlosser, M, Waterdogs LC

#39 – Sergio Perkovic, M, Redwoods LC

#44 – Connor Kelly, M, Waterdogs LC

#45 – Colin Heacock, M, Chrome LC

#46 – Stephen Rehfuss, M, Cannons LC

Attack

#3 – Lyle Thompson, A, Cannons LC

#4 – Grant Ament, A, Archers LC

#6 – Jeff Teat, A, Atlas LC

#7 – Zed Williams, A, Whipsnakes LC

#8 – Matt Rambo, A, Whipsnakes LC

#11 – Josh Byrne, A, Chaos LC

#16 – Rob Pannell, A, Redwoods LC

#28 – Matt Kavanagh, A, Redwoods LC

#29 – Marcus Holman, A, Archers LC

#32 – Eric Law, A, Atlas LC

#35 – Will Manny, A, Archers LC

#37 – Ryan Brown, A, Waterdogs LC

#38 – Jay Carlson, A, Whipsnakes LC

#43 – Kieran McArdle, A, Waterdogs LC

Notes

How good are Danny Logan and Zach Goodrich to make the top 24 in the league? If you mentioned any player 25-50, you’d be well within your right to believe they were ranked higher than a defensive middie.

With Rabil and White retiring, who moves into the top 50 this summer? Keep an eye out for Romar Dennis or even a rookie if they find a great home. Sowers has to crack the top 50 as well.

The potential trend to watch is what does the NLL season do to PLL athletes. Expecting a big leap for young, non NLL athletes like the aforementioned Sowers and Steve Rehfuss, simply because they won’t be as tired.

