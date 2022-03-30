Top 50 Premier Lacrosse Players by Position

The PLL released the top 50 players in the league as voted by the players back in December. With the season a couple months away, it is time sort that list by position and predict who is primed for jump.
- #50 – Joel White, LSM, Chrome LC (retired)
- #49 – Scott Ratliff, LSM, Archers LC
- #48 – Jake Withers, FO, Waterdogs LC
- #47 – Tim Troutner, G, Redwoods LC
- #46 – Stephen Rehfuss, M, Cannons LC
- #45 – Colin Heacock, M, Chrome LC
- #44 – Connor Kelly, M, Waterdogs LC
- #43 – Kieran McArdle, A, Waterdogs LC
- #42 – Brodie Merrill, D, Cannons LC
- #41 – Adam Ghitelman, G, Archers LC
- #40 – Ryland Rees, LSM, Waterdogs LC
- #39 – Sergio Perkovic, M, Redwoods LC
- #38 – Jay Carlson, A, Whipsnakes LC
- #37 – Ryan Brown, A, Waterdogs LC
- #36 – Michael Rexrode, D, Atlas LC
- #35 – Will Manny, A, Archers LC
- #34 – Ben Randall, D, Waterdogs LC
- #33 – Mikie Schlosser, M, Waterdogs LC
- #32 – Eric Law, A, Atlas LC
- #31 – Dillon Ward, G, Waterdogs LC
- #30 – Tucker Durkin, D, Atlas LC
- #29 – Marcus Holman, A, Archers LC
- #28 – Matt Kavanagh, A, Redwoods LC
- #27 – Liam Byrnes, D, Waterdogs LC
- #26 – Jules Heningburg, M, Redwoods LC
- #25 – Garrett Epple, D, Redwoods LC
- #24 – Danny Logan, SSDM, Atlas LC
- #23 – Brad Smith, M, Whipsnakes LC
- #22 – Dhane Smith, M, Chaos LC
- #21 – Zach Goodrich, SSDM, Cannons LC
- #20 – Joe Nardella, FO, Whipsnakes LC
- #19 – TD Ierlan, FO, Redwoods LC
- #18 – Paul Rabil, M, Cannons LC (retired)
- #17 – Matt Dunn, D, Whipsnakes LC
- #16 – Rob Pannell, A, Redwoods LC
- #15 – Jack Rowlett, D, Chaos LC
- #14 – Myles Jones, M, Redwoods LC
- #13 – Bryan Costabile, M, Atlas LC
- #12 – Trevor Baptiste, FO, Atlas LC
- #11 – Josh Byrne, A, Chaos LC
- #10 – Graeme Hossack, D, Archers LC
- #9 – Michael Ehrhardt, LSM, Whipsnakes LC
- #8 – Matt Rambo, A, Whipsnakes LC
- #7 – Zed Williams, A, Whipsnakes LC
- #6 – Jeff Teat, A, Atlas LC
- #5 – Zach Currier, M, Waterdogs LC
- #4 – Grant Ament, A, Archers LC
- #3 – Lyle Thompson, A, Cannons LC
- #2 – Tom Schreiber, M, Archers LC
- #1 – Blaze Riorden, G, Chaos LC
Short Stick Defensive Middie
#21 – Zach Goodrich, SSDM, Cannons LC
#24 – Danny Logan, SSDM, Atlas LC
Long Stick Middie
#9 – Michael Ehrhardt, LSM, Whipsnakes LC
#40 – Ryland Rees, LSM, Waterdogs LC
#49 – Scott Ratliff, LSM, Archers LC
Goalie
#1 – Blaze Riorden, G, Chaos LC
#31 – Dillon Ward, G, Waterdogs LC
#41 – Adam Ghitelman, G, Archers LC
#47 – Tim Troutner, G, Redwoods LC
Faceoff
#12 – Trevor Baptiste, FO, Atlas LC
#19 – TD Ierlan, FO, Redwoods LC
#20 – Joe Nardella, FO, Whipsnakes LC
#48 – Jake Withers, FO, Waterdogs LC
Defense
#10 – Graeme Hossack, D, Archers LC
#15 – Jack Rowlett, D, Chaos LC
#17 – Matt Dunn, D, Whipsnakes LC
#25 – Garrett Epple, D, Redwoods LC
#27 – Liam Byrnes, D, Waterdogs LC
#30 – Tucker Durkin, D, Atlas LC
#34 – Ben Randall, D, Waterdogs LC
#36 – Michael Rexrode, D, Atlas LC
#42 – Brodie Merrill, D, Cannons LC
Midfield
#2 – Tom Schreiber, M, Archers LC
#5 – Zach Currier, M, Waterdogs LC
#13 – Bryan Costabile, M, Atlas LC
#14 – Myles Jones, M, Redwoods LC
#22 – Dhane Smith, M, Chaos LC
#23 – Brad Smith, M, Whipsnakes LC
#26 – Jules Heningburg, M, Redwoods LC
#33 – Mikie Schlosser, M, Waterdogs LC
#39 – Sergio Perkovic, M, Redwoods LC
#44 – Connor Kelly, M, Waterdogs LC
#45 – Colin Heacock, M, Chrome LC
#46 – Stephen Rehfuss, M, Cannons LC
Attack
#3 – Lyle Thompson, A, Cannons LC
#4 – Grant Ament, A, Archers LC
#6 – Jeff Teat, A, Atlas LC
#7 – Zed Williams, A, Whipsnakes LC
#8 – Matt Rambo, A, Whipsnakes LC
#11 – Josh Byrne, A, Chaos LC
#16 – Rob Pannell, A, Redwoods LC
#28 – Matt Kavanagh, A, Redwoods LC
#29 – Marcus Holman, A, Archers LC
#32 – Eric Law, A, Atlas LC
#35 – Will Manny, A, Archers LC
#37 – Ryan Brown, A, Waterdogs LC
#38 – Jay Carlson, A, Whipsnakes LC
#43 – Kieran McArdle, A, Waterdogs LC
Notes
How good are Danny Logan and Zach Goodrich to make the top 24 in the league? If you mentioned any player 25-50, you’d be well within your right to believe they were ranked higher than a defensive middie.
With Rabil and White retiring, who moves into the top 50 this summer? Keep an eye out for Romar Dennis or even a rookie if they find a great home. Sowers has to crack the top 50 as well.
The potential trend to watch is what does the NLL season do to PLL athletes. Expecting a big leap for young, non NLL athletes like the aforementioned Sowers and Steve Rehfuss, simply because they won’t be as tired.
