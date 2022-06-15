Top 66 Senior Spotlights: Dillon Magee

June 14, 2022 / Lacrosse Playground /

Dillon Magee, a Long Island transplant to Texas, is a down-hill lefty beast with soft hands and a shooter’s stroke. 

There is a lot to love about the Lovejoy HS two-sport phenom.  

A National Honor student, team captain (football and lacrosse), 1st team all state linebacker, district and team MVP linebacker, all district attackman and 1st team all state midfield.  It is very rare a high school player is lauded, awarded, and recognized as both an all star attackman and midfielder! 

But, that’s Dillon Magee.

Dillon will be heading to Ohio State this fall to play lacrosse for the Buckeyes. 

Dillon is a remarkable player and young man who has certainly made the most of his journey.  He will be remembered as one of Lovejoy’s best of all time.

Congrats to the Top 66 #17 player and #4 middie in the country!

