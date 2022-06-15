Top 66 Senior Spotlights: Joey Spallina

The first freshman in Long Island history to be named an All American. 

The all time leading scorer on the Island and that’s without a sophomore year due to covid.

His journey started as an 8th grader playing varsity. He contributed 35 goals and 45 assists which of course is a sensational season for a senior.

He added 131 points as a freshman and the Mt. Sinai super star was on his way to becoming a 4x All American, 3x Suffolk County Attack of the Year, and 3x All Long Island. 

His career stats require a calculator and an extra supply of lead.

Having seen him in person last summer, it is fair to say he is one of the most polished high school players in recent memory.

Nothing rattles him. He is always in control and has a plethora of moves.

The senior will be taking his talents to Syracuse next year. 

Younger brothers, Brett and Jake, will eventually join him in the Dome.

Congrats to the Top 66 #1 Player in the 2022 class on a historic high school career.

