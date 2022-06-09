Top 66 Senior Spotlights: Truitt Sunderland

June 9, 2022 / Lacrosse Playground /

Truitt Sunderland finished his senior year for the Calvert Hall Cardinals with a daunting 99 points.

Remarkably balanced, Truitt scored 52 goals and dished 47 assists.

As a freshman, Truitt was a started for the Nationally ranked #1 team in the country. That year he had a 57 point campaign and the Calvert Hall team won the MIAA, which is widely regarded as the toughest high school lacrosse league in the country.

Covid cancelled the sophomore season and a broken foot in the first game of his junior year afforded Top-66’s #2 player in the Country only two high school seasons.

He made the most of them finishing with 171 points (+4 per game average), shot over 42%, and a 36-6 record as a player.

Truitt will play for the Virginia Cavaliers next year and will certainly be remembered as one of the best to ever wear a Calvert Hall jersey.

Full Top 66 2022 Rankings Here.

Sunderland is the best QB, X-attackman, wing-dodger, feeder, shooter, riding-attackman and all-around offensive player in the class. He’s a natural at X. Dodges, feeds, and finishes with both hands. Can play all 6 spots on O. He’s as smart, tough, two handed, and competitive as they come. He is fast with a COD that’s tough to cover. There are few in the class that can play unsettled and settled lacrosse like Sunderland, except for Spallina. Truitt is the player that makes everyone around him better. The Top 66 evaluators and ranking system has him just 1 ten-thousandth of a point behind the #1 spot.

Posted in

Lacrosse Playground

In 2009, Adam O’Neill, Harry Alford and Thomas Alford launched Lacrosse Playground as the preeminent site for lacrosse gearheads. For years Lacrosse Playground provided lacrosse fans with tutorials and tips on how to string a lacrosse head, up-close looks at the gear the top players used and sneak peeks at equipment and uniforms before they were released. More than 10 years and millions of visits later, Lacrosse Playground has relaunched with a focus on storytelling. Our mission is to provide comprehensive coverage of the latest lacrosse news, share insights into the sports betting and fantasy lacrosse world and showcase the lifestyles and personalities of the sport of lacrosse through articles, videos and podcasts.

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.