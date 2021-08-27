On this episode of the Pro Lacrosse Talk Podcast, Hutton Jackson and Adam Moore are joined by Athletes Unlimited pro Dempsey Arsenault. She discusses her growth as a player at Boston College, winning MVP and a WPLL Championship as a rookie in 2019, and joining Athletes Unlimited’s lacrosse league. She also discusses the opening weekend in Athletes Unlimited, going 3-0 as a member of Team Ohlmiller, being named a captain for Week 2 and the strategy she used in drafting her team.

Hutton and Adam also preview the upcoming PLL slate of games in Colorado Springs, discuss Chrome LC picking up Dylan Molloy off the waiver wire and give their current favorites to win the 2021 PLL Championship.

Pro Lacrosse Talk is the flagship lacrosse podcast of the Lacrosse Playground network covering all three professional lacrosse leagues (NLL, PLL, Athletes Unlimited). Each week throughout the season we’ll recap the games, provide analysis on the teams and feature exclusive postgame and off-the-field interviews with professional lacrosse players, coaches and executives. If you’re a fan of lacrosse podcasts like the Unbuckled Chinstrap, The Inside Feed, Lacrosse Classified or The Crease Dive, then give us a listen.

