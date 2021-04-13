Trilogy Lacrosse adds Western Winners Girls Showcase to Recruiting Event Lineup

Trilogy Lacrosse is excited to add Western Winners, the premier showcase event for rising 8th through 12th grade girls in emerging lacrosse areas, to its slate of recruiting events for the 2021 summer season. Theresa Sherry, Trilogy’s VP of Girls Lacrosse, will direct the event with the support of top NCAA coaches from across the country. The three-day showcase in Park City, UT from June 14 to 16 offers players the opportunity to work with college coaches in an environment that mixes instruction, competition, and exposure over multiple days, without having to travel to the East Coast.

“I am looking forward to this new chapter for the Western Winners Events,” founder and event director Theresa Sherry said. “Staff members who have coached this camp have always wished we could trade places with the girls because it is such a great combination of high-level competition, advanced instruction, and fun with other top players from all over the country. The expertise and resources of Trilogy Lacrosse will provide a significant boost to operations, making it possible for our stellar coaching staff to focus on what they do best.”

Founded in 2011 as a part of Sherry Sports, Western Winners became part of The Tenacity Project in 2016. This summer marks the ten year anniversary of the first camp and an impressive decade of results: Countless NCAA college prospects, High School All-Americans, College All-Americans, and National Team members representing multiple countries. Trilogy Lacrosse’s operation of the Western Winners program will allow The Tenacity Project to focus on its regional and national training through its Academy programs and teams and to continue its mission of building strong women, with the support of a partner who shares their mission, vision and goals.

“For the last decade, the Western Winners Showcase has provided aspiring girls lacrosse players the opportunity to achieve their dreams of playing at the collegiate level,” Trilogy Lacrosse CEO and Co-Founder Ryan Boyle said. “The vision, on-site execution, and core values align perfectly with Trilogy Lacrosse and our mission to serve the lacrosse community with excellent experiences and authentic leadership. We are thrilled about adding the showcase under the Trilogy Lacrosse umbrella and look forward to providing extra value while honoring the incredible legacy that Theresa has built with these industry-leading showcases.”

The 2021 Western Winners Showcase will take place at the Park City Sports Complex from Monday June 14 through Wednesday June 16, 2021. College coaches from the following schools are confirmed, provided the NCAA and their campuses allow: Amherst, Boulder, Cal, Colorado College, Cornell, Marquette, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Pomona-Pitzer, Princeton, San Diego State, Stanford, Trinity, Tufts, UC Davis, Vanderbilt, Wesleyan and Yale. By bringing college coaches from all over the country directly to players in the West, girls that have traditionally flown under the radar are able to showcase their skills, learn in a fast-paced, college-style environment and compete with their peers to demonstrate how they will fit with the college lacrosse programs in attendance.

About The Tenacity Project

Founded in 2007 as Sherry Sports, LLC, the club team, camp, and female empowerment company became a not-for-profit in 2016. Initially started to develop local talent into prospects for the Cal Berkeley program, the organization primarily operates in “non-traditional” lacrosse playing areas, providing instruction, competition, and exposure to college opportunities through best-in-class curriculum and coaching.

About Trilogy Lacrosse

Founded in 2005, Trilogy Lacrosse is a national company with a best-in-class reputation in educational programming and event management. The organization has a unique blend of established lacrosse insiders and professional event operators. Everyone in the organization is united by a passion for excellence and for positively impacting the future of the sport.