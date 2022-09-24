UPDATED: 2023 USA Roster Wishlist

On July 29th, we released our USA roster wishlist. following the conclusion of the PLL season and with training camp taking place currently in Maryland, it is time to make some adjustments.
Attack – Grant Ament – Archers
Attack – Matt Rambo – Whipsnakes
Attack – Brennan O’Neill – Duke ’24
Attack – Chris Gray – Chrome
Attack – Will Manny – Archers
Attack – Connor Shellenberger – Virginia ’24
Midfield – Bryan Costabile – Atlas
Midfield – Tom Schreiber – Archers
Midfield – Sam Handley – Penn
Midfield – Charlie Bertrand – Redwoods
Midfield – Ryan Conrad – Waterdogs
Defensive Middie – Ryan Terefenko – Chrome
Defensive Middie – Danny Logan – Atlas
Defense – Michael Rexrode – Atlas
Defense – Jack Rowlett – Chaos
Defense – Matt Dunn – Whipsnakes
Defense – Cade van Raaphorst – Atlas
Defense – JT Giles Harris – Chrome
Long Stick Middie – Michael Erhardt – Whipsnakes
Face Off – Joe Nardella – Whipsnakes
Face Off – Trevor Baptiste – Atlas
Goalie – Blaze Riorden – Chaos
Goalie – Jack Kelly – Redwoods
Once again, we’re considering who is really good now and who will be even better by next June.
September 24th Roster
New players in italics.
Attack – Michael Sowers – Waterdogs
Attack – Matt Rambo – Whipsnakes
Attack – Brennan O’Neill – Duke ’24
Attack – Kieran McArdle – Waterdogs
Attack – Connor Shellenberger – Virginia ’24
Midfield – Bryan Costabile – Atlas
Midfield – Tom Schreiber – Archers
Midfield – Sam Handley – Penn
Midfield – Charlie Bertrand – Redwoods
Midfield – Ryan Conrad – Waterdogs
Midfield – Matt Moore – Archers
Defensive Middie – Ryan Terefenko – Chrome
Defensive Middie – Danny Logan – Atlas
Defense – Eddy Glazener – Redwoods
Defense – Jack Rowlett – Chaos
Defense – Matt Dunn – Whipsnakes
Defense – Cade van Raaphorst – Atlas
Defense – JT Giles Harris – Chrome
Long Stick Middie – Michael Erhardt – Whipsnakes
Face Off – Joe Nardella – Whipsnakes
Face Off – Trevor Baptiste – Atlas
Goalie – Blaze Riorden – Chaos
Goalie – Kyle Bernlohr – Whipsnakes
We loaded up on Waterdogs with Sowers and McArdle. Swapped out Ament, Manny, and Gray. Installing Moore gives some added athleticism and right handed flexibility.
Based on the second half collapse, we needed to break up the Atlas duo and flipped a coin on Rexrode or van Raaphorst. The Duke connection probably gives CVP the nod.
Almost found a home for Jack Hannah and while we expect him to take a massive leap next summer, his shooting efficiency probably isn’t dialed up enough in late September 2022. But if he took Bertrand’s spot, that’s fine.
Bernlohr in for Kelly is a no brainer although Blaze is still the starter.
