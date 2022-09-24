UPDATED: 2023 USA Roster Wishlist

On July 29th, we released our USA roster wishlist. following the conclusion of the PLL season and with training camp taking place currently in Maryland, it is time to make some adjustments.

Initial Roster

Attack – Grant Ament – Archers

Attack – Matt Rambo – Whipsnakes

Attack – Brennan O’Neill – Duke ’24

Attack – Chris Gray – Chrome

Attack – Will Manny – Archers

Attack – Connor Shellenberger – Virginia ’24

Midfield – Bryan Costabile – Atlas

Midfield – Tom Schreiber – Archers

Midfield – Sam Handley – Penn

Midfield – Charlie Bertrand – Redwoods

Midfield – Ryan Conrad – Waterdogs

Defensive Middie – Ryan Terefenko – Chrome

Defensive Middie – Danny Logan – Atlas

Defense – Michael Rexrode – Atlas

Defense – Jack Rowlett – Chaos

Defense – Matt Dunn – Whipsnakes

Defense – Cade van Raaphorst – Atlas

Defense – JT Giles Harris – Chrome

Long Stick Middie – Michael Erhardt – Whipsnakes

Face Off – Joe Nardella – Whipsnakes

Face Off – Trevor Baptiste – Atlas

Goalie – Blaze Riorden – Chaos

Goalie – Jack Kelly – Redwoods

Once again, we’re considering who is really good now and who will be even better by next June.

The U.S. Men's training camp is underway.



September 24, 2022

September 24th Roster

New players in italics.

Attack – Michael Sowers – Waterdogs

Attack – Matt Rambo – Whipsnakes

Attack – Brennan O’Neill – Duke ’24

Attack – Kieran McArdle – Waterdogs

Attack – Connor Shellenberger – Virginia ’24

Midfield – Bryan Costabile – Atlas

Midfield – Tom Schreiber – Archers

Midfield – Sam Handley – Penn

Midfield – Charlie Bertrand – Redwoods

Midfield – Ryan Conrad – Waterdogs

Midfield – Matt Moore – Archers

Defensive Middie – Ryan Terefenko – Chrome

Defensive Middie – Danny Logan – Atlas

Defense – Eddy Glazener – Redwoods

Defense – Jack Rowlett – Chaos

Defense – Matt Dunn – Whipsnakes

Defense – Cade van Raaphorst – Atlas

Defense – JT Giles Harris – Chrome

Long Stick Middie – Michael Erhardt – Whipsnakes

Face Off – Joe Nardella – Whipsnakes

Face Off – Trevor Baptiste – Atlas

Goalie – Blaze Riorden – Chaos

Goalie – Kyle Bernlohr – Whipsnakes

We loaded up on Waterdogs with Sowers and McArdle. Swapped out Ament, Manny, and Gray. Installing Moore gives some added athleticism and right handed flexibility.

Based on the second half collapse, we needed to break up the Atlas duo and flipped a coin on Rexrode or van Raaphorst. The Duke connection probably gives CVP the nod.

Almost found a home for Jack Hannah and while we expect him to take a massive leap next summer, his shooting efficiency probably isn’t dialed up enough in late September 2022. But if he took Bertrand’s spot, that’s fine.

Bernlohr in for Kelly is a no brainer although Blaze is still the starter.