Week 0 Betting Review: Syracuse, Utah, Duke and Week 1 Picks

Last weekend’s games didn’t bring any surprises. I went 12-2 on picks with wins on: Bucknell, Duke, Marquette, Navy, Ohio State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Maryland, Providence, Penn State, Denver, and Hopkins.

The two losses came from picking betting favorites Hofstra and Detroit Mercy.

I’ve been able to watch most of the games and we’ve got some takes coming out of the weekend. Duke looked like world beaters, Syracuse looked vulnerable, and Maryland did exactly what we expected.

Also, people are way too high on Utah.

Somehow, Utah was able to pull bettors in. Denver’s money line was only favored at -250, which meant you could spend $10 to get $14.

Denver pummeled Utah with eight different goal scorers for a 12-4 finish. The Pioneers almost doubled (13-7) the Utes face off total.

Full highlights from our season-opening win over Utah.#GoPios pic.twitter.com/LXR4TV0HrC — Denver Men’s Lacrosse (@DU_MLAX) February 4, 2023

Utah has been able to put together some pretty good seasons since they’ve entered Division 1. However, don’t trick yourself into betting on them versus the Top 20 teams. Besides a win over #17 Vermont last year, Utah lost 2 of their 3 Top 20 games in 2022.

Syracuse fascinates me every year with how high people get on the Orange.

“This is going to be their season.”

Well, this year will not be that season.

The Orange went 7-6 in 2021 and 4-10 in 2022, and even with the addition of Gait and Pietramala, it’s hard to wash that stink off. They should be better than they were in 2022, but Saturday’s game against Vermont didn’t leave me very hopeful of a playoff run.

Contrary to popular opinion on Twitter, I think Joey Spallina is still going to have a monster year.

However, if they don’t fix their clears Syracuse is going to be in trouble. They went 70% on clears Saturday and Vermont took advantage.

Secondly, Cuse won 7 of their 16 face offs on Saturday which is concerning. They will need to step it up at the X if they want any chance of making the post season.

Duke came out buzzing with a 19-7 win over Bellarmine, and I think their future just became even more appealing. Their offense looked significantly more balanced than it has in years past, and Brennan O’Neill still netted 7 points (5 goals, 3 assists) on the day. Dyson Williams is still one of the ‘key cogs’ of this Duke offense.

This POV of Williams' off hand BTB 🔥@dwilliams_51 is really him 😲 pic.twitter.com/jGDrFVdums — Duke Men's Lacrosse (@DukeMLAX) February 4, 2023

Duke cleared the ball at a 89% clip, basically shooting a freethrow for NBA players. They also went 66% on faceoffs, with Naso winning about 73%. They looked like a solid team, and one I’d be willing to bet we see come Memorial Day.

Here are my picks for the weekend’s games.

Bet responsibility. Plenty of season left.

Virginia over Michigan: Locked ML

Vermont over Boston: +115

Army over Massachusetts: -145

Hobart over Canisius: Locked ML

Delaware over Lafayette: Locked ML

Ohio State over Cleveland State: Locked ML

Quinnipiac over UMass Lowell: -165

Marist over Binghamton: +100

St. Bonaventure over Bellarmine: -105

Georgetown over Hopkins: Locked ML

Maryland over Loyola: Locked ML

Rutgers over Stony Brook: Locked ML

Manhattan over St. John’s: -210

Lehigh over Fairfield: Locked ML

Bryant over Providence: -255

Siena over NJIT: -410

Marquette over Utah: +150

Navy over Hofstra: -425

Bucknell over Robert Morris: -385

Denver over Air Force: Locked ML

Towson over Mount St. Mary’s: Locked ML

Villanova over Penn State: +105

