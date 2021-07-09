Weekend Wager: Week 5 PLL Betting Preview

It’s already Week 5 in the 2021 Premier Lacrosse League season, meaning we only have three more multi-game slates left to be betting on this season! The season has flew past and we saw our first losing week here in the Weekend Wager, going 1-2 in our Week 4 plays. Our lone win being on Atlas -1.5 over Chrome, with losers on the Cannons -1.5 against Chaos as well as the brutal UNDER 27.5 in the Archers-Whipsnakes game. So now that we sit at 6-3 in our Weekend Wagers and 13-7 overall against the spread (ATS), let’s get back with a profitable weekend in Minnesota!

PLL Goal Totals

Even after vowing to stay away from the under after the heartbreaker last week, Doug Greenberg made a compelling case for the UNDER 25.5 in Saturday’s Woods-Whips game on this week’s Bet On Lacrosse show that I tend to agree with.

Redwoods are more than happy slowing down the pace of play and while they have been shaky in cage so far this season, they still are top three in the league in save percentage. Additionally, had it not been for the explosion in the second quarter for the Whips last week where they scored six goals, we likely would have cashed an under featuring the Rambo-less Whips. Even without Rambo in action, I doubt the Woods will look to go blow-for-blow with the Whips and I’m expecting a slow paced game featuring the best match-up at the stripe that we’ve seen this season.

I made this total at 24.5 so with the point of value there and the Dougie Fresh stamp of approval, let’s lock in UNDER 25.5 in Woods-Whips.

Week 5 Play: Under 25.5 in Redwoods vs Whipsnakes

PLL Game Spreads / Money Lines

While this week’s slate of games looks to be the most competitive we’ve seen this season, that doesn’t always mean the betting opportunities will be aplenty. While I may get burned going all in on a 1-4 team this weekend, I think the Cannons offer us the best shot at cashing some tickets this weekend.

They have a double slate this weekend and I fully expect team captains Lyle Thompson, Paul Rabil and Brodie Merrill to have their team locked in for what is a massive weekend for the Boom Squad. With only three weeks left in the regular season, this weekend will be pivotal for the Cannons’ playoff hopes as they sit as the lone one-win team at this point in the season.

In game one, they see themselves yet again as a 1.5-point favorite against Waterdogs LC, a spot that Cannons have struggled in. After going 3-0 ATS as underdogs, Cannons have failed to cover their two straight favorite spots. However, the Dogs have had their fair share of issues as well. The only wins ATS and straight up that they have came in their two-game set back in Week 2. Sitting at 2-3 themselves, I’m sure some frustration is setting in for the Waterdogs as well who remain without Michael Sowers since he got banged up in Week 1.

While both teams should be looking at this weekend as a big time business trip, I think there may be just some added motivation for the Cannons, leading them to get their first cover as a favorite.

Week 5 Play: Cannons to cover -1.5 over Waterdogs

My final play here for Week 5 comes in Sunday’s finale against the Cannons and Archers. The Archers come into this game looking to bounce back from an 0-2 weekend after rolling through the competition to a 3-0 ATS and straight up record. I think the “bounce back” narrative often gets overplayed in sports, especially in betting, and while the Archers should be favorites here, I think the 2.5 is a bit steep.

Reason being, if you just blindly bet on 2.5 point dogs you would be 5-2 ATS. Furthermore, if you played those teams getting the 2.5 on the money line, you’d also profitable at 4-3. The market and the betting public is saying that Archers getting back to form is inevitable, but Cannons have put their back against the wall and need this game much more than Archers LC does.

Cannons have plenty of offensive firepower to contend with Archers in this one and it’s not like the Arrows have been “make it take it” at the stripe, with only a 46% success rate. Call me crazy if you want, but I’m on Cannons +2.5.

Week 5 Play: Cannons to cover +2.5 against Archers

Well, there you have it, our Week 5 Weekend Wager record hinges solely on a team who’s won one game this season! Isn’t betting fun and not stressful at all? For more in-depth analysis on every game, check out this week’s Bet On Lacrosse show and as always, good luck with your bets!